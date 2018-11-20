20/11/2018 22:02:21

Century Next Financial Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividends

RUSTON, La., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Next Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CTUY), the holding company of Bank of Ruston declared a cash and stock dividend today. The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.20 per share and a 10% stock dividend payable on December 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2018. 

Additional Information

Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Bank of Ruston (the “Bank”) which conducts business from seven full-service banking centers in Louisiana and Arkansas.  The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered stock savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:

William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or

Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(318) 255-3733

Company Website: www.bor.bank

