20/11/2018 21:56:32

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBBN (formerly SONS) and TSRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
19 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN A..
18 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
16 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
Related debate
14 Nov - 
Falder og falder
08 Nov - 
indlagt ordre på 30,2
08 Nov - 
Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ribbon Networks (NASDAQ: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Sonus Networks, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been “pulled forward” to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and (4) the “backlog” of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

To learn more about the Sonus Networks, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 - November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Tesaro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

To learn more about the Tesaro, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:56 TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBBN (formerly SONS) and TSRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Nov TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
16 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO
16 Nov TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, TSRO and MGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP COST TRVN HON DY ALGN AQUA SONS TSRO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Nov TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, ALGN, AQUA and TSRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Nov TSRO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesaro, Inc. and Certain Officers – TSRO
09 Nov TSRO
TESARO Announces Immuno-Oncology Data Presentations at SITC 2018 Annual Meeting
01 Nov TSRO
TESARO Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Operating Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 42.48 15.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:19
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2018
22:10
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company
22:07
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.
22:02
Century Next Financial Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividends
22:00
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
22:00
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Completion of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
22:00
Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.25 per ADS
22:00
SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces $10 Million Stock Repurchase Plan
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 22:36:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-20 23:36:35 - 2018-11-20 22:36:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY