20/11/2018 12:15:00

Conversion Labs’ Recognized In Deloitte’s “Technology Fast 500” Ranking

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce company focused on building and scaling innovative branded consumer products and software, today announced that the Company was included in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, ranked as the 164th fastest growing technology company in North America.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. 

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 Ranking can be found HERE

“We believe Conversion Labs’ inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ranking showcases the growth we have been reporting and validates our direct response marketing platform,” stated Justin Schreiber, President and CEO of Conversion Labs. “This achievement comes at a time when we also reported record quarterly revenues. We are honored to be part of this exclusive ranking and expect 2018 to be a record year.”  

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is a technology-driven e-commerce company that builds innovative and proprietary brands. Conversion Labs’ scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world’s largest social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly and profitably grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our current reports on Form 8-K.

