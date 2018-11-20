D5, Inc. and GB5K Building World-Class Marketing and Social Media Team

Irvine, CA, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D5, Inc. (fka County Line Energy Corp.) (“D5” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYLC) today announced the formation and launch of its marketing and social media team. The Company has appointed recognized industry experts Shelly O’Neill and Zach Southall to lead the D5/Grow Box 5000 marketing and social media programs.

Eric Dena, D5 CEO and Grow Box 5000 co-creator, commented, “I am thrilled to officially welcome Shelly and Zach to the D5 and Grow Box 5000 team. Their combined talents, experience, and established networks in entertainment, technology, finance, and the cannabis sector make them a perfect fit to lead the strategic expansion of our marketing and social media programs. We are confident their skill and passion will have an immediate positive impact on our ability to build recognition, acceptance, and distribution for the Grow Box 5000 family of products on a national basis.”

In addition, the Company has also engaged a professional photographer and a videographer on staff to assist in creating a consistent high-quality stream of original content documenting the growth of the company and its products.

Shelly O’Neill

Once referred to as “One of the most positive people in L.A.” by ABC’s 60 Minutes, Shelly O’Neill has over two decades of entertainment industry experience ranging from being a widely published entertainment journalist and trail blazer within the music and nightlife industries in Los Angeles, to her many years of influencer marketing, celebrity product placement, and mission-based work.

Shelly is CEO of Los Angeles based boutique special events and experiential marketing company O’Neill Entertainment Marketing where she has fostered long standing working relations with legacy brands and icons such as MACKIE, Universal Audio, Pete Rock, DJ Spinderella, DJ Muggs, Stampede Management / Snoop Dogg, DJ Irie, reggae music legend Half Pint, The Black Eyed Peas, Christen Lien, Prince Ali, A Tribe Called Quest, members of the Marley family, and many more.

During her career, Shelly has produced of some of the largest festivals like the Aca World Sound Festival with over 250,000 attendees and the 2nd annual The Cypress Hill SmokeOut. Shelly was also an integral part of an entertainment technology property acquired by AOL in 2007 and she has since partnered with tech icons like Ivan Cohen of Deliver Green to help revolutionize the cannabis home delivery space.

Invited to the United Nations in 2013 on a Women and Children’s Rights Panel, Shelly spoke on behalf of The Reed for Hope Foundation, founded by celebrity casting director and head of BET Talent, Ms. Robi Reed. Shelly is currently working with the Kaya Fest concert property, owned and operated by music legend and eight-time Grammy Award winner Stephen Marley for VIP Area curation, business development and investor relations.

Shelly O’Neill commented, “I’m a big fan of trail blazing products such as the Grow Box 5000, and the design and technology of the GB5K is second to none. I’m excited to help build GB5K’s online brand identity.”

Zach Southall

CEO of marketing and business development firm ALL 41 Media, Inc., Zach Southall

specializes in strategic and tactical leadership focused on corporate expansion. Zach is considered an expert in direct response advertising and prides himself on creating customer-centered cultures. His expertise at developing targeted media/marketing campaigns to work in concert with intricate business systems has led to dynamic growth for companies within several vertical markets including finance, legal, real estate, online and fast-moving consumer goods.

Zach and All 41 Media offer a wide array of specialized services including corporate planning and strategy, brand development, business analysis, as well as marketing solutions and business systems development. Core competencies include direct response marketing, corporate branding, business process improvement, media planning and buying, CRM system development, call center management and integration, search engine marketing and optimization (SEM - SEO), e-business strategy, radio and television production, public relations, social media marketing, reputation management, affiliate marketing & sales, and lead generation.

Previously, Zach served as COO of Click 5 Media and Director of SEO for Freedom Communications whose portfolio includes more than 70 newspapers, including The Orange County Register along with hundreds of websites tied to its print and broadcast properties. Earlier in his career, Zach worked for Patriot Financial Inc., Lehman Brothers/BNC Mortgage, and Reprise Media, holding various positions in operations, sales and marketing at an executive level.

About D5, Inc.

D5, Inc. (fka County Line Energy Corp.) (OTC: CYLC) is the developer and distributor of the Grow Box 5000 family of self-contained, fully automated, and expandable smart hydroponics systems for use in growing plants and vegetables.

For additional information regarding D5, Inc. and Grow Box 5000, visit www.gb5k.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by D5, Inc. (“D5”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plan,” “believes,” “will,” “achieve,” “anticipate,” “would,” “should,” “subject to,” or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although D5 management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by D5 with OTC Markets. D5 assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

