Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Image Sensing, Taitron Components, Hill International, Precision Drilling, SilverBow Resources, and Stantec — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS), Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT), Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS), Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT), Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS, INC. (ISNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Image Sensing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Image Sensing reported revenue of $4.05MM vs $3.62MM (up 11.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.16 vs $0.17 (down 5.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Image Sensing reported revenue of $14.52MM vs $14.14MM (up 2.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.14 (up 192.86%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED (TAIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Taitron Components' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Taitron Components reported revenue of $1.90MM vs $1.68MM (up 13.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.04 (up 25.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Taitron Components reported revenue of $7.62MM vs $6.92MM (up 10.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs -$0.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HIL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hill International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hill International reported revenue of $101.94MM vs $123.19MM (down 17.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hill International reported revenue of $483.74MM vs $516.01MM (down 6.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs -$0.65. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION (PDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Precision Drilling's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Precision Drilling reported revenue of $292.73MM vs $250.94MM (up 16.65%) and basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Precision Drilling reported revenue of $1,019.19MM vs $718.51MM (up 41.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.00 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC. (SBOW) REPORT OVERVIEW

SilverBow Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SilverBow Resources reported revenue of $65.03MM vs $49.02MM (up 32.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $1.12 (down 45.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SilverBow Resources reported revenue of $195.91MM vs $164.41MM (up 19.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.28 vs $69.44 (down 90.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.90 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

STANTEC INC. (STN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stantec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Stantec reported revenue of $1,044.47MM vs $1,036.62MM (up 0.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs $0.33. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stantec reported revenue of $3,965.07MM vs $3,247.46MM (up 22.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.66 vs $0.92 (down 28.81%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.71 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

