EDAP TMS SA : EDAP to Present a Corporate Update at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Conference

LYON, France, November 20, 2018 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will provide a corporate overview at the Piper Jaffray Conference, taking place November 27-29, 2018 in New York City.

EDAP TMS SA -- 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Conference Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, November 29

Time: 11:50am Eastern Time

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1222377&tp_key=c74f9bbbf5

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit https://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

CONTACTS:

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com