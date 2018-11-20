Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Manufacturer Orion Presents at LD Micro Dec. 5th in Los Angeles and Singular Research Conf. Dec. 13th in San Francisco

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced today that Michael Altschaefl, CEO and Bill Hull, CFO will present at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th and at Singular's 13th Annual "Best of the Uncovereds" Conference on Thursday, December 13th in San Francisco. Orion’s presentation at LD Micro will be webcast live and for replay (details below). Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at both conferences.

LD Micro’s Main Event conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. Singular’s “Best of the Uncovereds” conference will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Financial District Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

LD Micro Main Event Live Webcast/Replay:

Date/Time: Wed., December 5, 2018 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET

Webcast URL:https://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/oesx/

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 to serve as an independent investor resource in the microcap space. It has since transformed into a leading online microcap resource and now hosts several influential annual investor events, its Invitational, Summit, and Main Event.

LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) in 2015 to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD Micro continues to provide valuable tools and market perspective for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending the Main Event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Singular Research:

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, single-source research on small-to-micro cap companies for hedge fund managers focused on these segments. Singular provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

For those interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact William Jones or Tanya Kamatu at oesx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

