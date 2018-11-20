20/11/2018 17:18:36

Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Manufacturer Orion Presents at LD Micro Dec. 5th in Los Angeles and Singular Research Conf. Dec. 13th in San Francisco

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced today that Michael Altschaefl, CEO and Bill Hull, CFO will present at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th and at Singular's 13th Annual "Best of the Uncovereds" Conference on Thursday, December 13th in San Francisco. Orion’s presentation at LD Micro will be webcast live and for replay (details below). Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at both conferences.

LD Micro’s Main Event conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. Singular’s “Best of the Uncovereds” conference will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Financial District Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

LD Micro Main Event Live Webcast/Replay:

Date/Time: Wed., December 5, 2018 at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET

Webcast URL:https://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/oesx/

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 to serve as an independent investor resource in the microcap space. It has since transformed into a leading online microcap resource and now hosts several influential annual investor events, its Invitational, Summit, and Main Event.

LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) in 2015 to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD Micro continues to provide valuable tools and market perspective for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending the Main Event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Singular Research:

Singular Research aims to be the most trusted supplier of independent, single-source research on small-to-micro cap companies for hedge fund managers focused on these segments. Singular provides quarterly updates for 40 to 70 companies and makes recommendations.

For those interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact William Jones or Tanya Kamatu at oesx@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Engage with us:

Twitter:

@OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor & Media Contacts:

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Orion logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
5
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV JT CWH HON DY RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17:39
MP Objects Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks
17:37
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:35
Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces New Management and Business Focus
17:34
Global Consortium, Inc. Initiates Construction on CBD Processing Lab and files Quarterly Report with Update
17:30
NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU: OTC MARKETS) Brings Gifts of Wellness with its In-House Line of CBD Products, NutraHempCBD, and Announces Discounts for Its Holiday Debut
17:30
Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
17:29
ReMode’s Debut Year Brings Together Over 1,000 Attendees: Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation With Inaugural ReMode Fashion Awards
17:23
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 18:01:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 19:01:43 - 2018-11-20 18:01:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY