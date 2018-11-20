Equinor ASA: Ex dividend New York Stock Exchange

Related content Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

From 20 November 2018, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in Equinor (NYSE: EQNR; OSE: EQNR) listed at New York Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.23. Record date is 21 November 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.