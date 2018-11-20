Formula Systems Reports the Results of the Third Quarter of 2018 with 22% increase in Net Income Year over Year

Formula’s revenues for the nine-month period increased

by

11% year over year to $1.1 billion

.

Operating income for the nine-month period increased by 44% year over year to $77.1 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FORTY ), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased by 4.0% to $362.4 million, compared to $348.6 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the third quarter increased by 18.1% to $26.6 million, compared to $22.5 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter was $6.8 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.37 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 22.5%.

Financial Highlights for

the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2018

Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 increased by 11.2% to $1.1 billion, compared to $988.6 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 increased by 43.9% to $77.1 million, compared to $53.6 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 was $21.6 million, or $1.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 241%.

As of September 30, 2018, Formula held 49.18%, 48.16%, 45.21%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.

Consolidated cash, short-term investments in marketable securities and short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled approximately $285.2 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to $260.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Total consolidated equity as of September 30, 2018, was $806.0 million (representing 49.2% of the total balance sheet), compared to $772.9 million (representing 49.4% of the total balance sheet) as of December 31, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula and under loans granted by other financial institutions.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to report on continued growth momentum for the first nine months of 2018 in all major financial indices across our portfolio and look forward to ending the year with even more positive results.”

"In the first nine months of 2018, Matrix achieved solid growth across all its key financial indices, reporting revenues of NIS 2.3 billion (or $646 million), operating income of NIS 152.3 million (or $42.8 million) and net profit of NIS 100.2 million (or $28.2 million), in each case in the first nine months of 2018, reflecting increases of 10%, 7.3% and 15.8%, respectively, year over year. Matrix’s quarterly operating income reached NIS 50.1 million (or $13.8 million) in the third quarter, compared to NIS 52.3 million (or $14.7 million) in the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 4.1% year over year mainly resulting from the Holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei, which this year have entirely coincided with the third quarter (as opposed to being divided between the third and fourth quarters in the previous year).”

“Matrix continues its growth and employee recruitment momentum, as a result of winning new projects, including mega-projects, entering new fields, and accomplishing strategic mergers and acquisitions in Israel and in the US in synergetic areas of activity.”

“I am very pleased that Matrix's operations in the US show impressive growth in revenues and profitability, with about 13% of the revenues and 26% of the operating income for the third quarter coming from the US market.”

“In the third quarter, Sapiens’ revenues totaled $73.2 million, up 1.7% compared to last year, and its operating income increased by 51.7% year over year to $6.8 million, with operating margin of 9.3% compared to 6.2% in the same period last year. In non-GAAP1 terms, Sapiens’ operating margin was 14.0% during the third quarter, up from 12.4% year over year. These results reflect Sapiens’ significant strides to getting back on track, with new customer wins, enhancing new product development and effectively leveraging its global assets.”

“Sapiens expanded its P&C business in the EMEA and North American markets, while continuing to improve its operational performance. As a result, in the third quarter, Sapiens achieved a 160-basis point increase in non-GAAP operating margin year-over-year and grew its North America business by 12%.”

“To extend its competitive edge, Sapiens is partnering with InsurTech and FinTech start-ups to complement its core offering.”

“Magic’s record-breaking financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 reflect the solid demand for its software solutions and professional services, which serve to help its customers on their digital transformation journey. The third quarter revenues were $72.1 million, operating income was $7.7 million and non-GAAP2 operating income was $10.0 million, up 10%, 9% and 10% respectively, year over year, driven exclusively by organic growth.

“Magic closed during the third quarter of 2018 a private placement of $35 million (including $9.2 million invested by Formula), a strong testament of its investors’ continued confidence in the company. Magic intends to utilize such funds to continue growing organically and through mergers and acquisition.”

These non-GAAP measures are subject to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Sapiens’ press release issued on November 7, 2018 These non-GAAP measures are subject to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Magic Software Enterprises’ press release issued on November 13, 2018

“Lastly, during November 2018 Michpal expanded its business through the acquisition of an 80% share interest in Effective Solutions Ltd, an Israeli company that provides consulting services in the fields of operational cost savings and procurement, as well as salary control and monitoring. The two companies have launched a new service called ‘Michpal YEDA’, which allows clients to consult with team of experienced professionals, including employment attorneys and HR experts, with respect to payroll, labor, pensions, social security and employee income tax matters”.

“The acquisition of Effective Solutions and the launch of Michpal YEDA are important steps in the execution of our growth strategy to expand Michpal’s market share by offering clients comprehensive and holistic solutions in the payroll software and services market encompassing payroll, labor laws, employee income taxes, pensions and provident funds – all under one rooftop.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and affiliated company measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com .

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 1,099,288 988,600 362,430 348,629 Cost of revenues 854,856 772,588 282,240 271,434 Gross profit 244,432 216,012 80,190 77,195 Research and development costs, net 31,339 29,459 9,891 10,076 Selling, general and administrative expenses 135,954 132,948 43,739 44,628 Operating income 77,139 53,605 26,560 22,491 Financial expenses, net (7,366 ) (17,040 ) (*) (4,105 ) (3,605 ) (*) Income before taxes on income 69,773 36,565 (*) 22,455 18,886 (*) Taxes on income 16,199 11,834 4,476 5,504 Income after taxes 53,574 24,731 (*) 17,979 13,382 (*) Equity in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (66 ) 517 (3 ) 107 Net income 53,508 25,248 (*) 17,976 13,489 (*) Net income attributable to redeemable non- controlling interests 4,523 2,104 (*) 1,412 928 (*) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 27,355 16,809 (*) 9,784 7,025 (*) Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 21,630 6,335 (*) 6,780 5,536 (*) Earnings per share (basic) 1.47 0.44 (*) 0.46 0.39 (*) Earnings per share (diluted) 1.44 0.42 (*) 0.45 0.37 (*) Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 14,730,920 14,338,590 14,731,862 14,374,579 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,565,098 14,697,459 15,574,171 15,539,781 *) Adjustment to comparative data

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 271,764 245,936 Marketable securities 11,919 14,138 Short-term deposits 12 735 Trade receivables 416,587 385,778 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 48,628 44,915 Inventories 3,845 3,299 Total current assets 752,755 694,801 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 14,478 15,878 Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivables 20,528 16,581 Total long-term assets 35,006 32,459 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 25,242 25,315 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 29,733 29,807 NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 795,837 781,255 TOTAL ASSETS 1,638,573 1,563,637 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 128,485 70,819 Debentures 54,798 4,826 Trade payables 95,793 95,339 Deferred revenue and customer advances 59,212 58,905 Employees and payroll accrual 97,756 111,707 Other accounts payable 60,238 53,145 Liabilities related to business combinations 5,485 6,811 Redeemable non-controlling interests 37,660 31,395 Total current liabilities 539,427 432,947 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 89,058 135,616 Other long-term liabilities 7,447 7,244 Debentures, net of current maturities 116,448 133,739 Deferred taxes 35,759 36,605 Deferred revenues 5,328 9,340 Liabilities related to business combinations 8,439 4,711 Redeemable non-controlling interests 21,769 21,481 Employee benefit liabilities 8,885 9,032 Total long-term liabilities 293,133 357,768 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 369,348 359,202 Non-controlling interests 436,665 413,720 Total equity 806,013 772,922 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,638,573 1,563,637

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 35,550 14,842 Dividend receivable 4,806 - Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 636 3,733 Total current assets 40,992 18,575 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 114,361 115,433 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 169,400 172,738 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 108,780 98,898 Other 51,527 53,408 Total Investments in subsidiaries and affiliates 444,068 440,477 OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES 2,400 2,400 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4 5 TOTAL ASSETS 487,464 461,457 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 12,499 13,413 Debentures 44,235 4,044 Trade payables 73 112 Employees, payroll accrual and other accounts payable 1,199 3,729 Total current liabilities 58,006 21,298 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 12,186 25,498 Debentures, net of current maturities 47,924 55,459 Total long-term liabilities 60,110 80,957 EQUITY 369,348 359,202 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 487,464 461,457

(*) Investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing investments measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.