Formula Systems Reports the Results of the Third Quarter of 2018 with 22% increase in Net Income Year over Year

Formula’s revenues for the nine-month period increased

by

11% year over year to $1.1 billion

.

Operating income for the nine-month period increased by 44% year over year to $77.1 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased by 4.0% to $362.4 million, compared to $348.6 million in the same period last year.

  • Consolidated operating income for the third quarter increased by 18.1% to $26.6 million, compared to $22.5 million in the same period last year.  

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter was $6.8 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.37 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 22.5%.   

Financial Highlights for

the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2018

  • Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 increased by 11.2% to $1.1 billion, compared to $988.6 million in the same period last year.

  • Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 increased by 43.9% to $77.1 million, compared to $53.6 million in the same period last year.  

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 was $21.6 million, or $1.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 241%.

  • As of September 30, 2018, Formula held 49.18%, 48.16%, 45.21%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.

  • Consolidated cash, short-term investments in marketable securities and short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled approximately $285.2 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to $260.8 million as of December 31, 2017.   

  • Total consolidated equity as of September 30, 2018, was $806.0 million (representing 49.2% of the total balance sheet), compared to $772.9 million (representing 49.4% of the total balance sheet) as of December 31, 2017.

  • As of September 30, 2018, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula and under loans granted by other financial institutions.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to report on continued growth momentum for the first nine months of 2018 in all major financial indices across our portfolio and look forward to ending the year with even more positive results.”

"In the first nine months of 2018, Matrix achieved solid growth across all its key financial indices, reporting revenues of NIS 2.3 billion (or $646 million), operating income of NIS 152.3 million (or $42.8 million) and net profit of NIS 100.2 million (or $28.2 million), in each case in the first nine months of 2018, reflecting increases of 10%, 7.3% and 15.8%, respectively, year over year. Matrix’s quarterly operating income reached NIS 50.1 million (or $13.8 million) in the third quarter, compared to NIS 52.3 million (or $14.7 million) in the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 4.1% year over year mainly resulting from the Holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei, which this year have entirely coincided with the third quarter (as opposed to being divided between the third and fourth quarters in the previous year).”

“Matrix continues its growth and employee recruitment momentum, as a result of winning new projects, including mega-projects, entering new fields, and accomplishing strategic mergers and acquisitions in Israel and in the US in synergetic areas of activity.”

“I am very pleased that Matrix's operations in the US show impressive growth in revenues and profitability, with about 13% of the revenues and 26% of the operating income for the third quarter coming from the US market.”

“In the third quarter, Sapiens’ revenues totaled $73.2 million, up 1.7% compared to last year, and its operating income increased by 51.7% year over year to $6.8 million, with operating margin of 9.3% compared to 6.2% in the same period last year. In non-GAAP1 terms, Sapiens’ operating margin was 14.0% during the third quarter, up from 12.4% year over year. These results reflect Sapiens’ significant strides to getting back on track, with new customer wins, enhancing new product development and effectively leveraging its global assets.”

“Sapiens expanded its P&C business in the EMEA and North American markets, while continuing to improve its operational performance. As a result, in the third quarter, Sapiens achieved a 160-basis point increase in non-GAAP operating margin year-over-year and grew its North America business by 12%.”

“To extend its competitive edge, Sapiens is partnering with InsurTech and FinTech start-ups to complement its core offering.”

“Magic’s record-breaking financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 reflect the solid demand for its software solutions and professional services, which serve to help its customers on their digital transformation journey. The third quarter revenues were $72.1 million, operating income was $7.7 million and non-GAAP2 operating income was $10.0 million, up 10%, 9% and 10% respectively, year over year, driven exclusively by organic growth.

“Magic closed during the third quarter of 2018 a private placement of $35 million (including $9.2 million invested by Formula), a strong testament of its investors’ continued confidence in the company. Magic intends to utilize such funds to continue growing organically and through mergers and acquisition.”

  1. These non-GAAP measures are subject to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Sapiens’ press release issued on November 7, 2018

  2. These non-GAAP measures are subject to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Magic Software Enterprises’ press release issued on November 13, 2018

 

“Lastly, during November 2018 Michpal expanded its business through the acquisition of an 80% share interest in Effective Solutions Ltd, an Israeli company that provides consulting services in the fields of operational cost savings and procurement, as well as salary control and monitoring. The two companies have launched a new service called ‘Michpal YEDA’, which allows clients to consult with team of experienced professionals, including employment attorneys and HR experts, with respect to payroll, labor, pensions, social security and employee income tax matters”.

“The acquisition of Effective Solutions and the launch of Michpal YEDA are important steps in the execution of our growth strategy to expand Michpal’s market share by offering clients comprehensive and holistic solutions in the payroll software and services market encompassing payroll, labor laws, employee income taxes, pensions and provident funds – all under one rooftop.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and affiliated company measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  

Nine months ended

   

Three months ended

  
  

September 30,

   

September 30,

  
  

2018

 

2017

   

2018

 

2017

  
  

Unaudited

   

Unaudited

  

Revenues

  

1,099,288

   

988,600

       

362,430

   

348,629

     
Cost of revenues  854,856   772,588       282,240   271,434     

Gross profit

  

244,432

   

216,012

       

80,190

   

77,195

     
Research and development costs, net  31,339   29,459       9,891   10,076     
Selling, general and administrative expenses  135,954   132,948       43,739   44,628     

Operating income

  

77,139

   

53,605

       

26,560

   

22,491

     
                         
Financial expenses, net  (7,366)  (17,040)  (*)   (4,105)  (3,605)  (*) 
                         

Income before taxes on income

  

69,773

   

36,565

   (*)   

22,455

   

18,886

   (*) 
Taxes on income  16,199   11,834       4,476   5,504     
                         

Income after taxes

  

53,574

   

24,731

   (*)   

17,979

   

13,382

   (*) 
Equity in gains (losses) of affiliated companies,                        
 net  (66)  517       (3)  107     
                         

Net income

  

53,508

   

25,248

   (*)   

17,976

   

13,489

   (*) 
Net income attributable to redeemable                        
 non- controlling interests  4,523   2,104   (*)   1,412   928   (*) 
Net income attributable to non-controlling                        
 interests  27,355   16,809   (*)   9,784   7,025   (*) 

Net income attributable to Formula Systems'

                        

 shareholders

  

21,630

   

6,335

   (*)   

6,780

   

5,536

   (*) 
                         
Earnings per share (basic)  1.47   0.44   (*)   0.46   0.39   (*) 
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.44   0.42   (*)   0.45   0.37   (*) 
                         
Number of shares used in computing earnings                        
 per share (basic)  14,730,920   14,338,590       14,731,862   14,374,579     
Number of shares used in computing earnings                        
 per share (diluted)  15,565,098   14,697,459       15,574,171   15,539,781     
                         
*) Adjustment to comparative data                        
                         
                         

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

  

September 30,

 

December 31,

 
  

2018

 

2017

 
  (Unaudited)     

ASSETS

    

CURRENT ASSETS:

    
Cash and cash equivalents  271,764   245,936  
Marketable securities  11,919   14,138  
Short-term deposits  12   735  
Trade receivables  416,587   385,778  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  48,628   44,915  
Inventories  3,845   3,299  

Total current assets

  752,755   694,801  
          

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

         
Deferred taxes  14,478   15,878  
Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivables  20,528   16,581  

Total  long-term assets

  35,006   32,459  
          

INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED

         

 FOR AT EQUITY METHOD

  25,242   25,315  
          

PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET

  29,733   29,807  
          

NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL

  795,837   781,255  
          

TOTAL  ASSETS

  1,638,573   1,563,637  
          

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

         
Liabilities to banks and others  128,485   70,819  
Debentures  54,798   4,826  
Trade payables  95,793   95,339  
Deferred revenue and customer advances  59,212   58,905  
Employees and payroll accrual  97,756   111,707  
Other accounts payable  60,238   53,145  
Liabilities related to business combinations  5,485   6,811  
Redeemable non-controlling interests  37,660   31,395  

Total current liabilities

  539,427   432,947  
          

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

         
Liabilities to banks and others  89,058   135,616  
Other long-term liabilities  7,447   7,244  
Debentures, net of current maturities  116,448   133,739  
Deferred taxes  35,759   36,605  
Deferred revenues  5,328   9,340  
Liabilities related to business combinations  8,439   4,711  
Redeemable non-controlling interests  21,769   21,481  
Employee benefit liabilities  8,885   9,032  

Total long-term liabilities

  293,133   357,768  
          

EQUITY

         
Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders  369,348   359,202  
Non-controlling interests  436,665   413,720  

Total equity

  806,013   772,922  
          

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

  1,638,573   1,563,637  
          

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

  

September 30,

 

December 31,

 
  

2018

 

2017

 
  (Unaudited) 

ASSETS

    

CURRENT ASSETS:

    
Cash and cash equivalents  35,550   14,842  
Dividend receivable  4,806   -  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  636   3,733  

Total current assets

  40,992   18,575  
          

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATES (*)

         
Matrix IT Ltd.  114,361   115,433  
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.  169,400   172,738  
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.  108,780   98,898  
Other  51,527   53,408  

Total  Investments in subsidiaries and affiliates

  444,068   440,477  
          

OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES

  2,400   2,400  
          

PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET

  4   5  
          

TOTAL  ASSETS

  487,464   461,457  
          

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

         
Liabilities to banks and others  12,499   13,413  
Debentures  44,235   4,044  
Trade payables  73   112  
Employees, payroll accrual and other accounts payable  1,199   3,729  

Total current liabilities

  58,006   21,298  
          

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

         
Liabilities to banks and others  12,186   25,498  
Debentures, net of current maturities  47,924   55,459  

Total long-term liabilities

  60,110   80,957  
          

EQUITY

  369,348   359,202  
          

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

  487,464   461,457  

(*) Investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing investments measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

