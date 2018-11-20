20/11/2018 17:10:41

Greenbelt Resources Receives Letter of Intent From Fuxin Green Energy

Fuxin Green Energy intends to purchase Greenbelt technology

To Receive TEXT ALERTS On Greenbelt Resources TEXT "GRCO" To 522-36

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via OTC PR WIRE -- Greenbelt Resources Corporation (OTC: GRCO) (Greenbelt), the developer of a sustainable ECOsystem model that transforms waste into revenue generating bioproducts, today announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Fuxin Green Energy (FGE), a China-based American owned bioethanol manufacturer with a roll-out plan for multiple facilities. FGE plans to utilize Greenbelt’s proprietary ECOsystem model, which uses a patented membrane dehydration technology, to convert agricultural waste and cultivated sorghum in the Fuxin province into various biobased products such as bioethanol, animal feed and fertilizer.

“After years of research and establishing ourselves in the local Fuxin province, we believe that Greenbelt’s technology is the best on the market for our type of bioethanol projects,” said Alfred Hui with Fuxin Green Energy. “Their ECOsystem approach enables us to convert a variety of local waste products as well as specialty grown feed crops, such as sorghum, without having change or substantially modify technologies.  Moreover, Greenbelt’s forward thinking focus on community-scale capacity allows us to make an impact on a provincial level benefiting the local city’s mayors.”  

“I was impressed with the onsite infrastructure already in place at the Fuxin facility.  Alfred has installed the buildings, heat and power utilities, bulk storage, and even the proper fire suppression systems needed to complement installation of our larger system design.  They also have ability to make spirits and an existing cattle feed line.  Our tech is the only piece that is missing to upgrade and expand their production to scale,” said Greenbelt CEO Darren Eng. “Our ECOsystem model was designed for community scale projects such as Fuxin and similar potential projects in other provinces as encouraged last week by Ambassador Zhang Ping now serving as Consulate General in Los Angeles.”

Eng was invited by the Consulate to participate in a recent China-US Business Cooperation Roundtable.  Earlier this year, Eng and Hui initially met when Greenbelt took part in a series of US-China Cooperation Conferences as part of a multicity touring delegation sponsored by China’s Innovation Center for Energy and Transportation.  According to the LOI, FGE intends to send a delegation to California prior to the end of the year to tour the Greenbelt facility currently being enhanced as part of the California BioEthanol Project.      

About Greenbelt Resources

Greenbelt Resources Corporation™ is an award-winning provider of automated, modular, small scale sustainable energy production systems, products and processes that enable local cost-effective processing and disposal of food, beverage and cellulosic waste to be converted into commercially viable saleable consumer products such as bio ethanol, protein concentrate and fertilizer.  Operating in several business segments, Greenbelt provides value added solutions to the cannabis, food, beverage and agricultural industries. For more information visit www.greenbeltresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor

This document includes certain statements, predictions and projections that may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law. These statements involve a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the supply and demand for biofuels, our ability to remain technologically competitive and other economic, competitive and technological factors involving the Company's operations, markets, services, products and prices.

Contact:

Darren Eng, CEO

Greenbelt Resources Corporation                           

888-995-GRCO (4726 x 101)                                                                         

darren@greenbeltresources.com           

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15863c6b-aaf8-4e0c-9320-bbe13e2460a2

GRCO LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
5
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV JT CWH HON DY RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17:39
MP Objects Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks
17:37
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:35
Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces New Management and Business Focus
17:34
Global Consortium, Inc. Initiates Construction on CBD Processing Lab and files Quarterly Report with Update
17:30
NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU: OTC MARKETS) Brings Gifts of Wellness with its In-House Line of CBD Products, NutraHempCBD, and Announces Discounts for Its Holiday Debut
17:30
Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
17:29
ReMode’s Debut Year Brings Together Over 1,000 Attendees: Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation With Inaugural ReMode Fashion Awards
17:23
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 18:01:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-20 19:01:58 - 2018-11-20 18:01:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY