20/11/2018 14:03:14

H. Lundbeck A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 22 November 2018 in the ISIN below. 

 

ISIN:

DK0010287234

Name:

H. Lundbeck

Volume before change:

199,098,422 shares (DKK 995,492,110)

Change:

6,574 shares (DKK 32,870)

Volume after change:

199,104,996 shares (DKK 995,524,980)

Subscription price, new shares:

·         800 shares at DKK 121

·         5,774 shares at DKK 113.

Face value:

DKK 5

Short name:

LUN

Orderbook ID

3853

 

 

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
30
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:28
PHI Group Comments on Operating Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
14:26
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:25
Electra Meccanica Appoints the Honourable Jack Austin to Board of Directors
14:24
MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
14:20
Auris Medical Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting With FDA For AM-201 Program in Olanzapine-Induced Weight Gain
14:17
Quest Solution Reports $42M in Revenue for First Nine Months of 2018
14:15
Trademark Secured and Defended For Apple Rush Brand
14:15
TuanChe Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
14:15
Oritani Financial Corp. Announces $0.15 Special Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 14:45:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 15:45:56 - 2018-11-20 14:45:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY