20/11/2018 22:48:42

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference

Related content
19 Nov - 
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Commencement of Excha..
15 Nov - 
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Fisc..
31 Oct - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Gilead S..

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations will attend the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference in Houston on Tuesday, November 27 and Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website at https://www.hpinc.com by accessing the corresponding link through the Investor Relations/Presentation section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world.  H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.  For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

IR Contact:

Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations

918-588-5190

investor.relations@hpinc.com

HP.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20 Nov HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference
19 Nov HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. Notes
15 Nov HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year End Results
31 Oct GILD
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Gilead Sciences, SCANA, Brink's, Fortive, Asbury Automotive Group, and Helmerich & Payne — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
17 Oct HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Conference Call on the Web
03 Oct SGEN
Research Report Identifies Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Helmerich & Payne, Buckeye Partners, Covanta Holding, Summit Midstream Partners, LP, and Seattle Genetics with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
04 Sep HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
25 Jul HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
10 Jul HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Conference Call on the Web
03 Jul HP
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Director

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
2
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018
3
The Mass Affluent—Not the “Crazy Rich”—Are Southeast Asia’s New Consumer Megamarket
4
FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018
5
Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Related stock quotes

Helmerich & Payne Inc 60.79 -5.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20 Nov
ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $12.1 Million Public Offering
20 Nov
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
20 Nov
A New SECU Member Services Support Center Brings Job Opportunities to Rocky Mount!
20 Nov
Heartland BancCorp Announces Completion of $30 Million Private Placement of Common Shares
20 Nov
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
20 Nov
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
20 Nov
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference
20 Nov
Reclamation Commissioner to Address California Water Leaders Nov. 29
20 Nov
Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 00:07:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-21 01:07:39 - 2018-11-21 00:07:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY