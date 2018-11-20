20/11/2018 17:17:00

Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 20

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameInvestec Wealth & Investment Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

19th November 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20th November 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached14.99%14.99%68,974,044
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

15.01%15.01%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00B7W0XJ61

10,341,696Nil14.99%Nil

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,341,69614.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited14.41%14.41%
Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited0.58%0.58%

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A

11. Additional information

xvi

   

Place of completion

London, England

Date of completion

20th November 2018

Contact

name

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Contact number

020 7743 2427

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
5
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV JT CWH HON DY RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17:39
MP Objects Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks
17:37
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:35
Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces New Management and Business Focus
17:34
Global Consortium, Inc. Initiates Construction on CBD Processing Lab and files Quarterly Report with Update
17:30
NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU: OTC MARKETS) Brings Gifts of Wellness with its In-House Line of CBD Products, NutraHempCBD, and Announces Discounts for Its Holiday Debut
17:30
Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
17:29
ReMode’s Debut Year Brings Together Over 1,000 Attendees: Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation With Inaugural ReMode Fashion Awards
17:23
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 18:01:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-20 19:01:33 - 2018-11-20 18:01:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY