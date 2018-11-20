20/11/2018 20:00:00

H&R Block DIY desktop software on sale for tax season 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) DIY desktop software for tax season 2019 is available at hrblock.com and expanding to retail outlets nationwide. Back by popular demand, when H&R Block software is purchased at Amazon.com clients can again participate in the 5-percent refund bonus promotion. Key product features this year include “drag and drop,” making importing tax information easy from any source; industry-exclusive free help and in-person audit representation; and optional Tax Identity Shield® coverage.

5-percent refund bonus means more money to spend on Amazon.com

H&R Block’s renewed and exclusive Amazon collaboration makes all H&R Block Online DIY clients and Amazon desktop software clients eligible to receive a 5-percent refund bonus when they direct all or a portion of their tax refund to an Amazon e-gift card.

“H&R Block is the only tax preparation company teaming up with Amazon to offer a refund bonus this season,” said Heather Watts, senior vice president and general manager of digital at H&R Block. “The 5-percent bonus can make a big difference. By directing $3,000 of their refund to an Amazon gift card, an eligible H&R Block client would receive an additional $150 which could offset their product costs and put more money in their pocket. It’s a great deal.”

“Drag and drop” – the gateway to saving money and time

Making the change to save money on tax prep is even easier when new H&R Block clients use “drag and drop” to import last year’s tax return – regardless of whether it was prepared with H&R Block, TurboTax or another tax prep service. “Drag and drop” also saves clients time by seamlessly prepopulating information on their tax return, eliminating the need for much of the data entry.

In addition to the maximum refund, 100-percent accuracy and 100-percent satisfaction guarantees for H&R Block DIY desktop tax software clients, these are among the other benefits that make H&R Block products the best value in desktop tax software:

  • Competitively priced products

       •   Free In-Person Audit Representation from an H&R Block tax pro (some competitors charge $49.99).

       •   Unlimited free tax advice via live chat (some competitors charge $19.99).

  • Up to five federal returns can be filed for free.

“When looking at H&R Block’s competitors’ offerings, we come out on top for our clients. H&R Block is typically priced at least $10 less and includes several features TurboTax charges for. Clients could end up spending as much as $60 more with TurboTax than what the equivalent H&R Block product costs. We deliver great value for the money,” Watts said. 

New Tax Identity Shield® features include dark web scan

For those wanting a product designed to help protect their information from being fraudulently used to file a tax return, Tax Identity Shield® can be added by DIY software clients for only $14.99. This product provides exclusive prevention and restorative services, and it can be added by all H&R Block DIY desktop tax software clients purchasing at hrblock.com or in products sent directly to their door. Services include scanning for a client’s information on the dark web, alerts if someone else tries to use their information to file with H&R Block, and monthly Social Security number alerts, which is new this year. This service is replacing Tax Identity Care, which was offered the past two tax seasons to DIY clients.

When purchased in a retail location, H&R Block DIY desktop software can be installed with a CD or downloaded using a key code by clients who don’t have a CD-ROM drive. It also can be downloaded online directly from H&R Block and other online retailers.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

For Further Information

Susan Waldron, 816-854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com

