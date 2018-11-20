20/11/2018 15:49:01

HSA Authority at Old National Bank ranked first by Morningstar

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morningstar, Inc. announced that The HSA Authority at Old National Bank was ranked number one of the 10 largest HSAs available to individuals. Morningstar is a leading investment research firm that compiles and analyzes fund, stock and general market data.

Morningstar’s report, published November 12, was built upon last year’s research, that evaluates and ranks 10 of the largest HSAs available to individuals and articulates what they consider industry best practices. Morningstar named The HSA Authority at Old National the only provider to receive a positive assessment as both a spending vehicle and an investment vehicle.

According to Morningstar’s Leo Acheson, CFA, the plans were evaluated assuming two distinct use cases: HSAs as a spending vehicle to cover current medical costs, and HSAs as an investment vehicle to save for future medical expenses.  “We consider The HSA Authority the best HSA plan for spenders and investors,” said Acheson.

Follow the link for the Morningstar report. https://www.morningstar.com/articles/892454/key-takeaways-from-our-2018-checkup-on-hsa-plans.html

“We are extremely proud to earn this high-level national ranking,” said Ruste Pontenberg, HSA Sales Manager, Vice President, Old National Bank.  “Two of the keys to our success are providing our clients education on health care money management along with superior client care.  We partner with brokers and clients in creating and maintaining an innovative and customized HSA solution.”

For more information about The HSA Authority at Old National, please visit www.theHSAauthority.com.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $17.6 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Old National Contact:

Media Relations

Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Old National Bancorp Logo

