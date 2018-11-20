Innate Pharma appoints experts to new Strategic Advisory Board

Innate PHARMA APPOINTS EXPERTS TO NEW strategic advisory board

Marseille, France, November 20, 2018, 07:00 AM CEST

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced the appointment of six leading experts to its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB will work with the leadership team and will advise the Company on its scientific, medical, translational and developmental strategy.

"We are proud to have a team of independent world-renowned experts in immunology and oncology joining us,"

commented, Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma.

"Since its inception, Innate Pharma has been at the forefront of immunology to translate scientific discoveries into innovative treatments against cancer. The outstanding and highly complementary expertise of the SAB members, within this advisory committee, will provide insight to nurture the science developed at Innate Pharma by combining multidisciplinary approaches and state-of-the-art technologies."

Pierre Dodion, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma, added:

"At Innate Pharma, we have always seen preclinical and clinical activities as highly interrelated activities. We are committed to continuing to focus on bringing new therapeutic options to patients suffering from cancer and actively progressing our pipeline of innovative immuno-oncology drug candidates toward later clinical stage developments. A strong scientific accent will also guide our commercial activities, which are starting with Lumoxiti. The individuals who have joined our SAB will provide robust scientific and medical guidance and provide critical support across our activities."

About Scientific and Medical Advisory Board members:

Sebastian Amigorena, PhD, is "Directeur de Recherche de Classe Exceptionnelle" at CNRS (the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique). He also leads the Immunology Department "Immunity and Cancer" and the newly created Cancer Immunotherapy Center at Institut Curie (Paris, France). Sebastian Amigorena has made significant contributions to immunology and cell biology at every stage of his career. His findings have helped advance the understanding of antigen presentation and T cell priming by dendritic cells, with applications in the fields of cancer immunotherapy and vaccination. Sebastian Amigorena has received numerous national and international prizes and awards, including the prestigious senior European Research Council (ERC) award (2008 and 2014).

Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD, is the Clinical Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Villejuif, France. Dr Marabelle's clinical practice is dedicated to early phase Clinical trials in Cancer Immunotherapy and his translational research is focused on mechanisms of action of immune checkpoint monoclonal antibodies. He works as a senior medical oncologist and an investigator in the Drug Development Department (DITEP). He is coordinating a team focused on cancer immunotherapy translational research projects at INSERM.

Ruslan Medzhitov, PhD, is a Sterling Professor at Yale University School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA) and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. His research interests include biology of inflammation, biological bases of diseases and evolutionary design of biological systems. Ruslan Medzhitov is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Medicine, and European Molecular Biology Organization. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and a foreign member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Miriam Merad, MD, PhD, is the Mount Sinai Chair professor in Cancer Immunology and the Director of the Precision Immunology Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York (NY, USA). Dr. Merad's laboratory studies the contribution of macrophages and dendritic cells to Cancer and Inflammatory diseases in mice and humans. She has shown that tissue macrophages have unique functional attributes that contribute to tumor outcome and response to treatment. Dr. Merad pioneered mapping the regulatory network of dendritic cells (DCs) resulting in the identification of a lineage of DC, the CD103+ DC, that is now considered to be a key target to improve antiviral and antitumor immunity. Dr. Merad receives generous funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her research on innate immunity and their contribution to human disease and belongs to several NIH consortia.

Tanguy Seiwert, MD, is Assistant Professor of Medicine, Section of Hematology and Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA). Dr. Seiwert's research focuses on the biology of head and neck cancer and lung cancer. In the laboratory, he studies targeted therapies that disrupt specific pathways vital to cancer growth and metastasis. More specifically, he focuses on which novel drugs appear most promising, which individual tumors are more likely to respond to these treatments, and how to successfully combine therapies. Dr. Seiwert uses this preclinical knowledge to develop new treatments for use in clinical trials, and to ultimately improve patient care.

Mario Sznol, MD, is Professor of Medicine, Leader, Melanoma/RCC Disease-Associated Research Team, and co-leader, Cancer Immunology Program at the Yale Cancer Center (New Haven, CT, USA). Recently, he was appointed the incoming President of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Dr. Sznol's interests include cancer immunotherapy, drug development for cancer, and treatment of patients with melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. After completing a fellowship in medical oncology at Mount Sinai College of Medicine in NYC in 1987, he joined the NCI as a Senior Investigator in the Investigational Drug Branch (IDB), Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP). He was Head of the Biologics Evaluation Program, IDB, CTEP, from 1994-1999, and in 1999, was appointed Vice President of Clinical Development for Vion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven, CT. He joined the Yale faculty in medical oncology in 2004.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma's commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma's broad pipeline of antibodies includes several first in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a landmark and multi-products partnership with AstraZeneca/Medimmune.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com.

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code Ticker code LEI FR0010331421 IPH 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (https://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma's website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors Innate Pharma Dr. Markus Metzger / Danielle Spangler / Jérôme Marino Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30 investors@innate-pharma.com International Media Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson Tel.: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 InnatePharma@consilium-comms.com French Media ATCG Press Marie Puvieux Mob: +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72 presse@atcg-partners.com

