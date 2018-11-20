20/11/2018 18:50:00

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Dycom Industries, Inc. (“Dycom” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 24, 2018.                                   

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Dycom’s large projects were extremely dependent on government permitting and other tactical considerations. The Company faced considerable uncertainty specific to permitting. Based on this uncertainty Dycom faced near-term margin pressures, amongst other problems. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Dycom, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

