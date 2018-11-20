IPsoft launches 1Bank: The first Out of Box Conversational Banking with Amelia, the most human AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPsoft, the global leader in enterprise AI, today announced the general availability of 1Bank ™, the first out of the box conversational banking solution, powered by the most advanced AI in the market, Amelia. With Amelia, customers can engage with their financial institutions through a next-generational Natural Language Interface (NLI) either by voice or chat.

Through 1Bank, Amelia helps resolve complex customer questions using comprehensive dialogue. For example: “How much can I afford to pay for a new home?” Instead of providing a simple answer, Amelia will follow up with important questions, such as: “What is your annual salary?” or “How much of a down-payment would you like to make?”

“Today’s banking customers expect more than online/digital banking. They expect to be able to have a personal banker with them in their pockets 24x7, who is continually monitoring their finances, and providing better money management outcomes for them. 1bank takes that leap from typical digital banking to facilitate conversational personal banking for its customers,” said Chetan Dube, CEO at IPsoft.

Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, commented:

“Customer support and self-service, when done right, can drive higher customer satisfaction. IPsoft’s Amelia supports a variety of customer-facing scenarios with its natural language interface and artificial intelligence engine. Amelia can take the entirety of a conversation into account. At a recent event, IPsoft showed the solution it has deployed to a major European bank, which is using Amelia as a mortgage-qualifying engine.”

J.P. Gownder, Christopher Voce, Lily Varon, Jennifer Wise, Daniel Hong, Automation Technologies for Customer Engagement, Forrester Research, Inc., July 2017

Unlike other AI-based solutions, Amelia offers your customers the ability to switch contexts mid-conversation. For example, if a customer is applying for a new credit card, but realizes mid-way through the conversation that they want to use a different email address, they can go back and change addresses without beginning the whole process over (e.g., “Actually, I want to use my joe@joesmith.com as my main contact.”). This ability is something human agents handle easily, but something with which many competing solutions struggle.

Rule-based chatbot and static Web interfaces are built around simple keyword recognition, but Amelia is able to discern human intentions from a wide spectrum of conversational inputs — everything from “How much money is in my checking account?” to “How much is in checking?” to “So, how much money do I have?” Furthermore, her advanced Machine Learning (ML) ability enables her to improve over time. In instances when Amelia is not able to assist your customers, she can escalate the conversation to a human agent and silently observe the interaction in the background in order to add to her abilities.

1Bank delivers out-of-the-box conversational banking skills, including:

Wealth Management

Credit Card Processing

Account Management

Payment Processing

Account Origination

Balance Checks

1Bank reinvents the customer experience with immediate, efficient, and expert service 24/7/365. 1Bank can be easily added to popular banking channels, including:

Mobile apps

Kiosk apps

Websites

Consumer chat applications such as Facebook Messenger

Voice applications such as Amazon Echo and standard phone calls

1Bank’s secure backend integrations with banks’ existing software and systems empowers users to execute financial tasks with limited-to-no human intervention.

Additional Resources

Watch an on-demand video

Get practical guidance and clarity with use cases on Wealth Management , Payment Processes and Mortgage Applications

Get the whitepaper “Tomorrow's AI-Enabled Banking” - how can cognitive technology breathe new life into relationships between retail banks and their customers.

Learn more about IPsoft

Connect with IPsoft

AI Pioneers , a community of business leaders from across multiple industries, exchanges ideas and thought leadership focused on AI, and the issues that IT and business leaders face today.

Follow us on Twitter: @IPsoft and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ipsoft/

Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ipsoftinc/

See us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IPsoftInc

Read about our customers' successes: www.ipsoft.com/category/case-studies/

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry’s most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia’s ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market’s only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in several languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk™, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 18 countries and serves more than 550 of the world’s leading brands, including more than half of the world’s largest IT services providers.

About Amelia

Amelia was the first digital colleague on the market. Since her introduction in 2014, she has gained a hundred of skills across multiple industries. She is modeled on human intelligence, understanding, and empathy.

Contact:

Marie Angselius

Global Head of Public Relations

Phone: +1 737 247 3101 (US)

Email: Marie.Angselius@ipsoft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef4806c-cdfe-4ca6-aea3-26b34bcded4f