20/11/2018 17:14:44

IPsoft launches 1Bank: The first Out of Box Conversational Banking with Amelia, the most human AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPsoft, the global leader in enterprise AI, today announced the general availability of 1Bank™, the first out of the box conversational banking solution, powered by the most advanced AI in the market, Amelia. With Amelia, customers can engage with their financial institutions through a next-generational Natural Language Interface (NLI) either by voice or chat.

Through 1Bank, Amelia helps resolve complex customer questions using comprehensive dialogue. For example: “How much can I afford to pay for a new home?” Instead of providing a simple answer, Amelia will follow up with important questions, such as: “What is your annual salary?” or “How much of a down-payment would you like to make?”

Today’s banking customers expect more than online/digital banking. They expect to be able to have a personal banker with them in their pockets 24x7, who is continually monitoring their finances, and providing better money management outcomes for them. 1bank takes that leap from typical digital banking to facilitate conversational personal banking for its customers,” said Chetan Dube, CEO at IPsoft.

Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, commented:

Customer support and self-service, when done right, can drive higher customer satisfaction. IPsoft’s Amelia supports a variety of customer-facing scenarios with its natural language interface and artificial intelligence engine. Amelia can take the entirety of a conversation into account. At a recent event, IPsoft showed the solution it has deployed to a major European bank, which is using Amelia as a mortgage-qualifying engine.”

J.P. Gownder, Christopher Voce, Lily Varon, Jennifer Wise, Daniel Hong, Automation Technologies for Customer Engagement, Forrester Research, Inc., July 2017

Unlike other AI-based solutions, Amelia offers your customers the ability to switch contexts mid-conversation. For example, if a customer is applying for a new credit card, but realizes mid-way through the conversation that they want to use a different email address, they can go back and change addresses without beginning the whole process over (e.g., “Actually, I want to use my joe@joesmith.com as my main contact.”). This ability is something human agents handle easily, but something with which many competing solutions struggle.

Rule-based chatbot and static Web interfaces are built around simple keyword recognition, but Amelia is able to discern human intentions from a wide spectrum of conversational inputs — everything from “How much money is in my checking account?” to “How much is in checking?” to “So, how much money do I have?” Furthermore, her advanced Machine Learning (ML) ability enables her to improve over time. In instances when Amelia is not able to assist your customers, she can escalate the conversation to a human agent and silently observe the interaction in the background in order to add to her abilities.

1Bank delivers out-of-the-box conversational banking skills, including:

  • Wealth Management

  • Credit Card Processing

  • Account Management

  • Payment Processing

  • Account Origination

  • Balance Checks

1Bank reinvents the customer experience with immediate, efficient, and expert service 24/7/365. 1Bank can be easily added to popular banking channels, including:

  • Mobile apps

  • Kiosk apps

  • Websites

  • Consumer chat applications such as Facebook Messenger

  • Voice applications such as Amazon Echo and standard phone calls

1Bank’s secure backend integrations with banks’ existing software and systems empowers users to execute financial tasks with limited-to-no human intervention.

Additional Resources

Watch an on-demand video

  • Get practical guidance and clarity with use cases on Wealth Management, Payment Processes and Mortgage Applications

  • Get the whitepaper “Tomorrow's AI-Enabled Banking” - how can cognitive technology breathe new life into relationships between retail banks and their customers.

    • Learn more about IPsoft

    Connect with IPsoft 

    AI Pioneers, a community of business leaders from across multiple industries, exchanges ideas and thought leadership focused on AI, and the issues that IT and business leaders face today.

    Follow us on Twitter: @IPsoft and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ipsoft/

    Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ipsoftinc/

    See us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IPsoftInc

    Read about our customers' successes: www.ipsoft.com/category/case-studies/

    About IPsoft

    IPsoft

     is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry’s most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia’s ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market’s only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in several languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk™, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

    Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 18 countries and serves more than 550 of the world’s leading brands, including more than half of the world’s largest IT services providers.

    About Amelia

    Amelia was the first digital colleague on the market. Since her introduction in 2014, she has gained a hundred of skills across multiple industries. She is modeled on human intelligence, understanding, and empathy.

    Contact:

    Marie Angselius

    Global Head of Public Relations

    Phone: +1 737 247 3101 (US)

    Email: Marie.Angselius@ipsoft.com

     

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef4806c-cdfe-4ca6-aea3-26b34bcded4f

    ipsoft-logo no background.png

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    19 Nov
    VELO
    Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
    31
    18 Nov
    VELO
    For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
    30
    16 Nov
    PNDORA
    Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
    19
    14 Nov
    CHEMM
    Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
    19
    16 Nov
    NKT
    Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
    16
    15 Nov
    VELO
    Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
    16
    19 Nov
    NKT
    Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
    15
    16 Nov
    NKT
    @nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
    15
    14 Nov
    GEN
    Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
    14
    18 Nov
    VELO
    VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
    13

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
    2
    Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
    3
    EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
    4
    Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
    5
    BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    17:43
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ABBV JT CWH HON DY RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
    17:39
    MP Objects Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks
    17:37
    DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
    17:35
    Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. Announces New Management and Business Focus
    17:34
    Global Consortium, Inc. Initiates Construction on CBD Processing Lab and files Quarterly Report with Update
    17:30
    NutraFuels, Inc. (NTFU: OTC MARKETS) Brings Gifts of Wellness with its In-House Line of CBD Products, NutraHempCBD, and Announces Discounts for Its Holiday Debut
    17:30
    Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
    17:29
    ReMode’s Debut Year Brings Together Over 1,000 Attendees: Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation With Inaugural ReMode Fashion Awards
    17:23
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    20 November 2018 18:02:02
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 19:02:02 - 2018-11-20 18:02:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY