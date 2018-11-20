IT – INET Nordic Test (NTF) – INET NTF internal exercise on Tuesday, 27th November

Please be advised that on Tuesday, the 27th of November, an internal exercise will be hosted in INET NTF environment.

The system will start up as normal, but during the day we expect there will be interruptions to the systems operation.

Questions and feedback

For further details and questions in regards to this IT-Notice, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com