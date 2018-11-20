LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Costco Wholesale Corporation To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COST) of the January 7, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Costco stock or options between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/COST. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all those who purchased Costco common stock between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Johnson v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al, No. 18-cv-01611 was filed on November 5, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Thomas Samuel Zilly.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on October 4, 2018, Costco issued a press release in connection with a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which disclosed that the Company was “still completing its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting as of September 2, 2018” and that the Company expected a “weakness in internal control” for its fiscal 2018 Annual Report.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $231.68 per share on October 4, 2018 to $218.82 per share on October 5, 2018—a $12.86 or 5.55% drop.

Then, on October 26, 2018, Costco filed a Form 10-K with the SEC announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 2, 2018. Therein, Costco stated in pertinent part: “We identified a material weakness in internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls (ITGCs) in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology (IT) systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $226.40 per share on October 25, 2018 to $218.19 per share on October 26, 2018—an $8.21 or 3.63% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Costco’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.