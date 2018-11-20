20/11/2018 18:59:12

M2 SPONSORS LD MICRO EVENT

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), www.m2compliance.com, a world-leading filing agent registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and full-service provider of EDGAR, XBRL, Inline XBRL (iXBRL) and print- related services, announced today its participation as a sponsor of the 11th Annual LD Micro Invitational Event held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on December 4-6, 2018.

M2 is known for its UNLIMITED EDGAR & XBRL/iXBRL PROGRAM for $4,995 per year, a revolutionary product for publicly traded companies and reporting issuers required to file electronic forms and disclosures to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission "SEC". M2 has been in business for 10 years and has saved over $5,000,000 to clients combined when compared to the fees they would have spent with other providers. M2's UNLIMITED program was created to serve public companies with a market cap less than 300M and to bring the pricing down across the industry, all while delivering expedited turnaround times, unparalleled quality and 24/7 dedicated service.

NEWSWIRE: Please stop by our booth to learn more about our UNLIMITED word press releases, with NATIONWIDE distribution for $179 per press release...only available by M2!

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m.

About M2 Compliance:

M2 is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL filing needs. With hundreds of public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 provides high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL tagging, financial printing, Inline XBRL, Section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more. For more information visit: www.m2compliance.com or call (310) 402-2681

Contact Information:

David McGuire

Tel: (310) 402-2681

E-mail: david@m2compliance.com

M2LOGO.jpg

