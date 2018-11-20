20/11/2018 08:44:21

Melco congratulates the 200 awardees of Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion List

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of entrepreneurship, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Nasdaq: MLCO) is pleased to announce that it sponsored the Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion Forum and Awards Dinner in Tokyo last night.  The annual list celebrates high-performing and entrepreneurial publicly-listed companies in the Asia Pacific region; this is the first time the awards event has been held in Japan. 

The Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion List features 200 exceptional small and medium-sized companies from around the region that have an annual revenue between $5 million and $1 billion, positive net income and are publicly traded for at least a year.  From a pool of 24,000 companies, the awardees were selected on the basis of sales growth and earnings growth in the past 12 months and over three years, and for the strongest five-year return on equity.   

The program of the awards dinner featured welcome remarks by Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO, Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Melco International Development after introductions by Makoto Takano, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Japan and Christopher Forbes, Vice Chairman of Forbes Media.  The evening’s program also featured a speech by Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.  In addition, Mr. Lawrence Ho also participated in a panel session on the topic of “Lessons on Leadership” with Mr. Yoshito Hori, President of GLOBIS University and Managing Partner of GLOBIS Capital Partners about how to start and lead an organization in today’s fast-changing world.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Melco International Development commented during the awards dinner, “We are delighted to celebrate entrepreneurship and leadership with all the award winners tonight.  It’s such a privilege to be with leaders of young, pioneering and innovative companies that are breaking new grounds in their respective industries here in this region.  Fast-growing, entrepreneurial companies like those honored tonight represent the future of Asia and play a critical role in boosting local economic growth.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 

