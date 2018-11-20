20/11/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Viafin Service to Nasdaq First North Finland

November 20, 2018 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announce that trading in Viafin Service shares (short name: VIAFIN) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Viafin Service is the 66th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 11th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.

Viafin Service Oyj is a Finnish company that is specialized in industrial maintenance as well as in repair and installation of industrial piping and equipment. Viafin Service operates mainly in Finland, and its customer base consists of several big industrial corporations in pulp, cardboard, metal processing, energy and chemical industries. The Company has ten local service units in eight counties across Finland. For more information: www.viafinservice.fi

“I am very satisfied with the interest shown and the result of our initial public offering. I consider the oversubscription of our IPO to be a good indication of investors’ trust and faith in our company and its future. I am also very happy that our ownership base grew by several notable Finnish institutional investors, as well as numerous private investors. We have been advancing according to our plans, and the listing of the company is one very important stage to make it possible to further grow and expand the company according to our growth strategy. I wish to thank all those who participated in our IPO for their trust and bid all our new shareholders welcome to the growth story of Viafin Service”, says Tuomas Tuomela, CEO of Viafin Service.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Viafin Service which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Viafin Service on the successful completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders”, said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Viafin Service Oyj has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

 

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0) 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

 

