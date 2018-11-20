20/11/2018 08:53:00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 20

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 19 November 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,327.42p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,360.05p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 0.6%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 November 2018

