Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 19
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 19-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue 370.66p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue 366.58p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16