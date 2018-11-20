20/11/2018 10:45:00

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 19-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                292.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue                                              297.19p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

