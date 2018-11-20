20/11/2018 12:13:00

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Monthly Announcement of Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31stOctober 2018 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Global LtdB2QQPS8$15.43 0.22%6.00%31st October 2018
BH Global LtdB2QQPT91533p 0.06%5.18%31st October 2018

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations. 

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 20thNovember 2018

