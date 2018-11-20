20/11/2018 15:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
19 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 20

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/11/2018) of £188.94m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/11/2018) of £188.94m
Cash Position of £13.0m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/11/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,359.91p8,006,179
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 2341.40p
Income share price2220.00p
Discount to NAV(5.93)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 19/11/2018

Name of company

% of portfolio

1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p15.26
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p10.85
3RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p10.84
4Vp Plc Ordinary 5p10.26
5Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p9.19
6Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p8.21
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p7.12
8Renold Plc Ordinary 5p5.48
9Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p4.53
10Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.52
11Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.97
12Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.51
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.80
14Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.30
15Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p0.92
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.88
17National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.65
18GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.63
19Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.49
20Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.40
21LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.38
22Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.35
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.35
24Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.11
25Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.00
26Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:07 E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Nov E:RIII
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
2
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction

Related stock quotes

Rights & Issues Investme.. 2,168.00 -2.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:10
TriCore Reference Laboratories is the only lab in the country offering comprehensive screening for BCR-ABL1-like B-ALL
16:09
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:08
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:05
Elite Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen Combo
16:01
Pasadena Dentist Offers Effective Alternatives to CPAP Devices
16:00
Pupple’s Robotic Smart Pet System Keeps Pets Fit, Fed, and Happy
15:58
Madrid accounts for more than 40% of land investments made by AEDAS Homes
15:50
Ohio National elects Barbara A. Turner president and chief operating officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 16:27:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-20 17:27:57 - 2018-11-20 16:27:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY