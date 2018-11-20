NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell Wearable Technology

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,130,810 titled “Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation with user gesture detector and electrode-skin contact detector, with transient motion detector for increasing the accuracy of the same.” This patent covers our novel technology that enhances Quell® device performance for users with an active lifestyle.

"We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which further expands the Quell intellectual property portfolio and creates an important competitive advantage for our Wearable Pain Relief Technology™," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D. “Maintaining an active lifestyle is important for chronic pain management and the technology described in this patent allows even the most active users to easily and intuitively interact with their Quell device.”

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

