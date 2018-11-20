New Research Coverage Highlights Clipper Realty, Stifel Financial, DSP Group, Franklin Covey, BP Midstream Partners LP, and Consol Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Related content Stifel Increases Share Repurchase Authorization, Declar.. Eaton Partners Acts as Advisor and Placement Agent for .. Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), and Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CLPR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLPR SF DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SF DSPG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DSPG FC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FC BPMP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BPMP CEIX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CEIX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), and Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 16th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CLIPPER REALTY INC. (CLPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Clipper Realty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Clipper Realty reported revenue of $27.95MM vs $26.01MM (up 7.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Clipper Realty reported revenue of $103.95MM vs $93.01MM (up 11.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.54 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLPR

-----------------------------------------

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (SF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stifel Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Stifel Financial reported revenue of $738.34MM vs $721.17MM (up 2.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $0.94 (up 50.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stifel Financial reported revenue of $2,926.43MM vs $2,575.50MM (up 13.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.53 vs $1.16 (up 118.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.35 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SF

-----------------------------------------

DSP GROUP, INC. (DSPG) REPORT OVERVIEW

DSP Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, DSP Group reported revenue of $32.62MM vs $34.28MM (down 4.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.03 (down 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DSP Group reported revenue of $124.75MM vs $137.87MM (down 9.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs $0.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.21 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DSPG

-----------------------------------------

FRANKLIN COVEY COMPANY (FC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Franklin Covey's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Franklin Covey reported revenue of $64.82MM vs $59.52MM (up 8.90%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.34 (down 64.71%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Franklin Covey reported revenue of $209.76MM vs $185.26MM (up 13.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.43 vs -$0.52. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 3rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.47 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2019.

To read the full Franklin Covey Company (FC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FC

-----------------------------------------

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (BPMP) REPORT OVERVIEW

BP Midstream Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BP Midstream Partners LP reported revenue of $32.07MM vs $27.02MM (up 18.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.54 and is expected to report on March 28th, 2019.

To read the full BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BPMP

-----------------------------------------

CONSOL ENERGY INC. (CEIX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Consol Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Consol Energy reported revenue of $324.25MM vs $335.31MM (down 3.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.28 (down 28.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Consol Energy reported revenue of $1,411.90MM vs $1,230.86MM (up 14.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.42 vs $1.48 (up 63.51%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.59 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CEIX

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.