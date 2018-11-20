20/11/2018 19:41:41

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Credit Suisse Conference

Related content
14 Nov - 
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
02 Nov - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FleetCor Techno..
29 Oct - 
Northrop Grumman Announces $1 Billion Accelerated Share..

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference on Thursday, Nov. 29. Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, and Steve Movius, treasurer and vice president, investor relations will present beginning at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at www.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit www.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Tim Paynter (Media)

703-280-2720

timothy.paynter@ngc.com

Steve Movius (Investors)

703-280-4575

steve.movius@ngc.com

   

Primary Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:41 NOC
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Credit Suisse Conference
14 Nov NOC
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
02 Nov SABR
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FleetCor Technologies, Materion, BioTelemetry, Northrop Grumman, Taubman Centers, and Sabre — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
29 Oct NOC
Northrop Grumman Announces $1 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
24 Oct NOC
Northrop Grumman Releases Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
11 Oct EGN
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Northrop Grumman, STAAR Surgical, ABM Industries, Energen, Gramercy Property Trust, and Herman Miller — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
08 Oct NOC
Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
02 Oct NOC
Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
26 Sep NOC
Northrop Grumman Elects Ann Addison Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Denise Peppard to Retire
06 Sep NOC
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 6th Annual Laguna Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
4
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
5
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Related stock quotes

Northrop Grumman Corpora.. 267.05 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:37
Xtraction Services -- Revolutionary Technology, Service & Business Model -- CFN Media
20:28
A Fresh New Look Arrives at Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld
20:26
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Align Technology, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:24
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In India Globalization Capital, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:19
APOGEE ENTERPRISES LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Apogee Enterprises, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:16
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Costco Wholesale Corporation To Contact The Firm
20:00
H&R Block DIY desktop software on sale for tax season 2019
19:52
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) (Other OTC: IGCC) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plainti
19:41
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Credit Suisse Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 21:01:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-20 22:01:04 - 2018-11-20 21:01:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY