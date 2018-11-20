NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Barclays Global TMT Conference

Thursday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. Pacific time

J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech Forum

Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7:50 a.m. Pacific time

Citi Global TMT West Conference

Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA’s presentation at these events, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact: Simona Jankowski Investor Relations NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com Robert Sherbin Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2018 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.