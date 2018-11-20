20/11/2018 15:50:36

Ohio National elects Barbara A. Turner president and chief operating officer

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Barbara A. Turner, CRCP, president and chief operating officer, effective November 30. Turner succeeds Chris Carlson, who is retiring from Ohio National for personal reasons after 25 years with the company.

“Barbara’s decades of experience at Ohio National and in the financial services industry give her great perspective on the dynamic landscape in which we operate and deep knowledge of Ohio National’s operations,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, chairman and chief executive officer. “Barbara has excelled in every assignment she has received at Ohio National, consistently demonstrating outstanding leadership skills and business judgment. I look forward to working closely with Barbara in her new role as we implement our strategy and further the mission of our great company.”

Carlson said, “I have the highest respect and admiration for Barbara and congratulate her on her election. It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented people at Ohio National, and I am extremely grateful for the 25 years I’ve been able to spend at this incredible organization. This was a difficult personal decision but it in no way diminishes the confidence I have in Ohio National’s team, strategy and future.”

Turner, the eleventh president and the first woman to serve as president of Ohio National, brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry. She joined the company in 1997 as vice president, ONESCO operations, advanced to president and chief operating officer of ONESCO in 1999, and president and chief executive officer of ONESCO in 2013.  She was appointed senior vice president, annuities strategic business in January 2015, executive vice president and chief administrative officer in January 2016, and vice chairman and chief administrative officer in August 2018. 

Turner is recognized as an industry leader. She has served as a FINRA District and Nominating Committee member and arbitrator and arbitrator chairperson and FINRA disciplinary hearing panelist. She was a member of the inaugural graduation class and first woman in the country to complete the FINRA/Wharton University Certified Compliance Professional program. A Cincinnati native, she attended the University of Cincinnati. Turner is an active community leader, serving on the boards of American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati – Dayton Region, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum, Northern Kentucky University Foundation, The Health Collaborative, Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Cincinnati State Technical & Community College by Governor John Kasich.  Turner has mentored, sponsored and volunteered for many at-risk teenagers and single mothers in the community.

Turner said, “I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead and advance Ohio National’s mission to make a difference in the lives of our policyholders by providing financial security and independence today and for generations to come.  I am also pleased to continue to work with the talented team of dedicated Ohio National associates who are committed to the long-term success of our organization and meeting the needs of our clients.”

“I want to thank Chris Carlson for his dedication and leadership at Ohio National,” added Huffman. “I’ve been fortunate to count him as a friend and colleague for over 10 years, and throughout his career he has made significant contributions across the company. He will be greatly missed and we wish him all the best.  I look forward to working with Barbara and the rest of our leadership team as we move forward with our strategy.” 

About Ohio National Financial Services

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, we provide the insurance products and financial protection our policyholders need. As of December 31, 2017, its affiliated companies have $42.0 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Angela Meehan, CLU, ChFC, RFC

513.794.6337 office

513.444.0566 mobile

Lisa Doxsee, APR

513.794.6418 office

513.218.5519 mobile

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1c09918-e4b1-446d-b587-cf273f42f20f

OhioNationalLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
2
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:10
TriCore Reference Laboratories is the only lab in the country offering comprehensive screening for BCR-ABL1-like B-ALL
16:09
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:08
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:05
Elite Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen Combo
16:01
Pasadena Dentist Offers Effective Alternatives to CPAP Devices
16:00
Pupple’s Robotic Smart Pet System Keeps Pets Fit, Fed, and Happy
15:58
Madrid accounts for more than 40% of land investments made by AEDAS Homes
15:50
Ohio National elects Barbara A. Turner president and chief operating officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 16:28:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-20 17:28:04 - 2018-11-20 16:28:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY