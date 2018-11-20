Ohio National elects Barbara A. Turner president and chief operating officer

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Barbara A. Turner, CRCP, president and chief operating officer, effective November 30. Turner succeeds Chris Carlson, who is retiring from Ohio National for personal reasons after 25 years with the company.

“Barbara’s decades of experience at Ohio National and in the financial services industry give her great perspective on the dynamic landscape in which we operate and deep knowledge of Ohio National’s operations,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, chairman and chief executive officer. “Barbara has excelled in every assignment she has received at Ohio National, consistently demonstrating outstanding leadership skills and business judgment. I look forward to working closely with Barbara in her new role as we implement our strategy and further the mission of our great company.”

Carlson said, “I have the highest respect and admiration for Barbara and congratulate her on her election. It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented people at Ohio National, and I am extremely grateful for the 25 years I’ve been able to spend at this incredible organization. This was a difficult personal decision but it in no way diminishes the confidence I have in Ohio National’s team, strategy and future.”

Turner, the eleventh president and the first woman to serve as president of Ohio National, brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry. She joined the company in 1997 as vice president, ONESCO operations, advanced to president and chief operating officer of ONESCO in 1999, and president and chief executive officer of ONESCO in 2013. She was appointed senior vice president, annuities strategic business in January 2015, executive vice president and chief administrative officer in January 2016, and vice chairman and chief administrative officer in August 2018.

Turner is recognized as an industry leader. She has served as a FINRA District and Nominating Committee member and arbitrator and arbitrator chairperson and FINRA disciplinary hearing panelist. She was a member of the inaugural graduation class and first woman in the country to complete the FINRA/Wharton University Certified Compliance Professional program. A Cincinnati native, she attended the University of Cincinnati. Turner is an active community leader, serving on the boards of American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati – Dayton Region, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum, Northern Kentucky University Foundation, The Health Collaborative, Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation, and was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Cincinnati State Technical & Community College by Governor John Kasich. Turner has mentored, sponsored and volunteered for many at-risk teenagers and single mothers in the community.

Turner said, “I am honored and excited about the opportunity to lead and advance Ohio National’s mission to make a difference in the lives of our policyholders by providing financial security and independence today and for generations to come. I am also pleased to continue to work with the talented team of dedicated Ohio National associates who are committed to the long-term success of our organization and meeting the needs of our clients.”

“I want to thank Chris Carlson for his dedication and leadership at Ohio National,” added Huffman. “I’ve been fortunate to count him as a friend and colleague for over 10 years, and throughout his career he has made significant contributions across the company. He will be greatly missed and we wish him all the best. I look forward to working with Barbara and the rest of our leadership team as we move forward with our strategy.”

About Ohio National Financial Services

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, we provide the insurance products and financial protection our policyholders need. As of December 31, 2017, its affiliated companies have $42.0 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

