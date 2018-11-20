20/11/2018 14:15:00

Oritani Financial Corp. Announces $0.15 Special Dividend

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oritani Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Oritani”) (NASDAQ: ORIT), the holding company for Oritani Bank (the “Bank”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The record date for the dividend will be December 7, 2018 and the payment date will be December 21, 2018. 

“The Board of Directors of Oritani is delighted to continue its practice of a special dividend for the shareholders of the Company,” said Kevin J. Lynch, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO.  “Despite the increase in the rate of our regular quarterly dividend, we were still able to generate a special dividend in 2018.  Although our earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018 approximated the dividends paid in that period, the Board decided to focus on our normalized earnings for the period and determined that this special dividend was appropriate.” 

About the Company

Oritani Financial Corp. is the holding company for Oritani Bank, a New Jersey state chartered bank offering a full range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products.  Oritani Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional personal service to its individual and business customers.  The Bank currently operates its main office and 25 full service branches in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic.  For additional information about Oritani Bank, please visit www.oritani.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018 and the following: those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.  The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions, which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For further information contact:

Kevin J. Lynch

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Oritani Financial Corp.

(201) 664-5400

Oritani Financial Corp. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
30
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
14
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:26
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:25
Electra Meccanica Appoints the Honourable Jack Austin to Board of Directors
14:24
MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
14:20
Auris Medical Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting With FDA For AM-201 Program in Olanzapine-Induced Weight Gain
14:17
Quest Solution Reports $42M in Revenue for First Nine Months of 2018
14:15
Trademark Secured and Defended For Apple Rush Brand
14:15
TuanChe Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
14:15
Oritani Financial Corp. Announces $0.15 Special Dividend
14:07
Galaxy Next Generation Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Technology Sales Up 117% Over Q4 Fiscal 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 14:45:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-20 15:45:29 - 2018-11-20 14:45:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY