20/11/2018 22:30:29

Reclamation Commissioner to Address California Water Leaders Nov. 29

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman as a keynote speaker during its 2018 Fall Conference & Exhibition, Nov. 27-30 in San Diego.

Speaking during the Nov. 29 luncheon, Burman will address public water agency leaders from throughout California, where the Bureau oversees the Central Valley Project. She will share a national perspective on key issues and top priorities important to all ACWA public agency members. The Bureau of Reclamation is the largest wholesale provider of water in the country and operates the Central Valley Project and Hoover Dam.

ACWA represents more than 450 public water agencies that are collectively responsible for 90% of water delivered to California cities, farms and businesses. Its biannual conferences attract more than 1,500 attendees over four days and include panel discussions touching on every aspect of California’s water supply, quality and sustainability.

ACWA members will also hear keynote addresses from California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth and Water Foundation CEO Wade Crowfoot on Nov. 28. Nemeth previously worked at the California Natural Resources Agency as Gov. Jerry Brown’s deputy secretary and senior advisor for water policy since 2014.  Before coming to the Water Foundation in 2017, Crowfoot served as a senior advisor to Brown on his administration’s response to drought.

The full conference program with event dates and times is available online:

https://www.acwa.com/events/2018-fall-conference-exhibition/

WHAT: ACWA 2018 Fall Conference & Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 30

WHERE: Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

ACWA Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

                                                                       

 

ACWA Logo primary with tagline rgb.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
15
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
2
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018
3
The Mass Affluent—Not the “Crazy Rich”—Are Southeast Asia’s New Consumer Megamarket
4
FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018
5
Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20 Nov
ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $12.1 Million Public Offering
20 Nov
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
20 Nov
A New SECU Member Services Support Center Brings Job Opportunities to Rocky Mount!
20 Nov
Heartland BancCorp Announces Completion of $30 Million Private Placement of Common Shares
20 Nov
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
20 Nov
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
20 Nov
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference
20 Nov
Reclamation Commissioner to Address California Water Leaders Nov. 29
20 Nov
Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 00:07:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-21 01:07:06 - 2018-11-21 00:07:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY