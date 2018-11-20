Reclamation Commissioner to Address California Water Leaders Nov. 29

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman as a keynote speaker during its 2018 Fall Conference & Exhibition, Nov. 27-30 in San Diego.

Speaking during the Nov. 29 luncheon, Burman will address public water agency leaders from throughout California, where the Bureau oversees the Central Valley Project. She will share a national perspective on key issues and top priorities important to all ACWA public agency members. The Bureau of Reclamation is the largest wholesale provider of water in the country and operates the Central Valley Project and Hoover Dam.

ACWA represents more than 450 public water agencies that are collectively responsible for 90% of water delivered to California cities, farms and businesses. Its biannual conferences attract more than 1,500 attendees over four days and include panel discussions touching on every aspect of California’s water supply, quality and sustainability.

ACWA members will also hear keynote addresses from California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth and Water Foundation CEO Wade Crowfoot on Nov. 28. Nemeth previously worked at the California Natural Resources Agency as Gov. Jerry Brown’s deputy secretary and senior advisor for water policy since 2014. Before coming to the Water Foundation in 2017, Crowfoot served as a senior advisor to Brown on his administration’s response to drought.

The full conference program with event dates and times is available online:

https://www.acwa.com/events/2018-fall-conference-exhibition/

WHAT: ACWA 2018 Fall Conference & Exhibition

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 30

WHERE: Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

ACWA Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627