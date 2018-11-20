20/11/2018 05:00:00

SemIsrael 2018: eSilicon to present on IP platforms for AI and high-performance networking ASICs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, will present its two new 7nm IP platforms at SemIsrael on November 27, 2018 in Airport City, Israel. eSilicon will also demonstrate its 7nm 56G full-DSP SerDes in booth 42.

SerDes Demonstrations: Booth 42

Using Samtec ExaMAX® Backplane Connector paddle cards and an ExaMAX Backplane Cable Assembly, eSilicon will demonstrate the performance, flexibility and extremely low power consumption of its 7nm, 56G PAM4 and NRZ DSP-based long-reach SerDes. Error-free operation (without the need for forward error correction) will be showcased across multiple channels, operation frequencies and modulation schemes, thanks to a very powerful and programmable real-time DSP-based equalization capability. Bit-error rate, eye diagram monitors and pulse response processing will be shown among many other capabilities.

An IP Platform for High-Performance Networking ASICs

IP & Cores Track 11:40 – 12:00

David Axelrad, Senior Director, IP Marketing, eSilicon

eSilicon’s 7nm IP platform delivers a complete ecosystem of networking-optimized IP with high configurability designed in. All IP in the platform is “plug and play,” using the same metal stack, reliability requirements, operating ranges, control interfaces and DFT methodology. This configurability and compatibility results in better performance, higher density and faster time to market.

The platform includes high-performance, extremely flexible 56G and 112G SerDes, a ternary CAM (TCAM) compiler, a robust and programmable high-bandwidth memory (HBM2) PHY, multiple network-optimized memory compilers and extended-voltage general-purpose and LVDS I/O libraries.

An IP Platform for AI ASICs

AI & Machine Learning Track

2:00 – 2:20

Pierre Boyer, Sales and Applications Manager, eSilicon

The neuASIC™ IP platform for AI ASICs includes a library of AI-targeted functions that can be quickly combined and configured to create custom AI algorithm accelerators for AI and ML ASICs. The platform includes an array of compiled, hardened and verified functions and also provides a software AI accelerator builder function that provides power/performance/area (PPA) estimates of the chosen ASIC architecture before RTL development starts.

About

SemIsrael

SemIsrael Expo 2018

brings together hundreds of Israeli semiconductor professionals from all fields and aspects of the semiconductor industry.

About eSilicon

eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.”

are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

  

Contacts:

 
Sally SlemonsSusan Cain
eSilicon CorporationCain Communications
408-635-6409408-393-4794

sslemons@esilicon.com

scain@caincom.com

eSilicon.jpg

