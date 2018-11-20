20/11/2018 21:59:23

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
19:36 - 
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of ..
17:16 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
16:52 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, SYF and MGI: Levi & Korsi..

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 25, 2017 and October 29, 2018

Get additional information about IGCC: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017

Get additional information about FIT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:59 SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16:52 COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, SYF and MGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, NKTR, SYF and SONS
19 Nov SYF
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ABBV MGTI HAS CPB CHGG ADNT GOOG NKTR SYF RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF
16 Nov NKTR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, NKTR and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Nov SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GOOG, FIT and SYF
14 Nov SYF
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
14 Nov ALGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018

Related stock quotes

Synchrony Financial 25.32 -0.8% Stock price decreasing
Edison International 52.78 -2.1% Stock price decreasing
Trevena Inc 0.5991 -0.8% Stock price decreasing
China Lodging Group, Lim.. 26.70 -3.1% Stock price decreasing
Fitbit Inc Class A 5.250 -1.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:19
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2018
22:10
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company
22:07
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.
22:02
Century Next Financial Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividends
22:00
Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.25 per ADS
22:00
SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces $10 Million Stock Repurchase Plan
22:00
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
22:00
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Announces Completion of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 22:36:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-20 23:36:15 - 2018-11-20 22:36:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY