20/11/2018 09:11:00

Signature Gold - R&D Tax Incentive Funding

Tectonic Gold Plc - Signature Gold - R&D Tax Incentive Funding

PR Newswire

London, November 20

20 November 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

(“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”)

 R&D Tax Incentive Funding

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System (“IRGS”) exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that Signature Gold Ltd (“Signature”), the Company’s 100% owned Australian subsidiary, has received A$590,180.95 under the Australian Federal Government R&D Tax Incentive Scheme in a tax rebate for the year to 30 June 2018.

Highlights:

  • Signature is eligible for a 43.5% cash rebate on all qualifying technical expenditure

  • A$590,180.95 received for the tax year to June 2018

Over A$2 million received under the program to date

  • Program remains ongoing and future expenditures expected to qualify for additional cash rebates

    • About the R&D Tax Incentive Program:

    Signature is conducting an on-going research and development program investigating exploration technologies and methodologies to improve the identification and delineation of Intrusive Related Gold Systems (IRGS). This program is registered under the Australian Federal Government R&D Tax Incentive Scheme, which provides for a 43.5% cash rebate on an annual basis on qualifying expenditures.

    Signature has successfully qualified for participation in the scheme for each of the last five years and received over A$2 million in rebates for work done on advancing exploration methodologies focused on IRGS.

    The program being conducted by Tectonic Gold remains active with current efforts focused on work at Specimen Hill. Recent drilling at Specimen Hill is being used for, inter alia, validation of the predictive approach that has been developed by the Company and used to map extensions of the known gold from old workings, under cover and to depth. The Company has utilised a range of new technologies to develop this exploration capability with an aim of significantly improving the economics of gold exploration in the region and beyond.

    About Tectonic Gold:

    Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia’s two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

    Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director – Tectonic Gold plc

    “The support from the Australian Government and the research institutions that we have been working with over a number of years is a key reason for Australia being one of the world’s top gold investment destinations. This significant financial contribution to our work and endorsement of the value of what we are doing by the Australian Government is a key factor in Tectonic Gold being able to attract international investment. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this excellent program and look forward to maximising the benefits we can bring to the industry from the work it has enabled.”

    The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

    For further information, please contact:

    Tectonic Gold plc

    Brett Boynton

    Sam Quinn

    www.tectonicgold.com

    @tectonic_gold

    		+61 2 9241 7665
    NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

    Peterhouse Capital Limited

    Mark Anwyl

    +44 20 7469 0930

    Financial Adviser and Broker

    VSA Capital Limited

    Andrew Raca

    		+44 20 3005 5004

    Ends

    Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

    The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    13 Nov
     
    Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
    31
    19 Nov
    VELO
    Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
    30
    18 Nov
    VELO
    For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
    30
    16 Nov
    PNDORA
    Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
    19
    14 Nov
    CHEMM
    Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
    19
    16 Nov
    NKT
    Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
    16
    15 Nov
    VELO
    Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
    16
    16 Nov
    NKT
    @nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
    15
    19 Nov
    NKT
    Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
    14
    14 Nov
    GEN
    Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
    2
    Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
    3
    EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
    4
    BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
    5
    Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    09:17
    Equinor ASA: Ex dividend New York Stock Exchange
    09:15
    Net Asset Value(s)
    09:11
    Signature Gold - R&D Tax Incentive Funding
    09:00
    Aurora Announces US$10 million Share Repurchase Program
    09:00
    Bottomline Technologies Wins Payment Innovation Award
    08:55
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:53
    Net Asset Value(s)
    08:44
    Melco congratulates the 200 awardees of Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion List
    08:30
    Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    20 November 2018 09:39:29
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 10:39:29 - 2018-11-20 09:39:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY