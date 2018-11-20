Signature Gold - R&D Tax Incentive Funding

Tectonic Gold Plc - Signature Gold - R&D Tax Incentive Funding

20 November 2018 TECTONIC GOLD PLC (“Tectonic Gold” or the “Company”) R&D Tax Incentive Funding Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System (“IRGS”) exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce that Signature Gold Ltd (“Signature”), the Company’s 100% owned Australian subsidiary, has received A$590,180.95 under the Australian Federal Government R&D Tax Incentive Scheme in a tax rebate for the year to 30 June 2018. Highlights: Signature is eligible for a 43.5% cash rebate on all qualifying technical expenditure

A$590,180.95 received for the tax year to June 2018



Over A$2 million received under the program to date

Program remains ongoing and future expenditures expected to qualify for additional cash rebates

About the R&D Tax Incentive Program:

Signature is conducting an on-going research and development program investigating exploration technologies and methodologies to improve the identification and delineation of Intrusive Related Gold Systems (IRGS). This program is registered under the Australian Federal Government R&D Tax Incentive Scheme, which provides for a 43.5% cash rebate on an annual basis on qualifying expenditures.

Signature has successfully qualified for participation in the scheme for each of the last five years and received over A$2 million in rebates for work done on advancing exploration methodologies focused on IRGS.

The program being conducted by Tectonic Gold remains active with current efforts focused on work at Specimen Hill. Recent drilling at Specimen Hill is being used for, inter alia, validation of the predictive approach that has been developed by the Company and used to map extensions of the known gold from old workings, under cover and to depth. The Company has utilised a range of new technologies to develop this exploration capability with an aim of significantly improving the economics of gold exploration in the region and beyond.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia’s two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director – Tectonic Gold plc

“The support from the Australian Government and the research institutions that we have been working with over a number of years is a key reason for Australia being one of the world’s top gold investment destinations. This significant financial contribution to our work and endorsement of the value of what we are doing by the Australian Government is a key factor in Tectonic Gold being able to attract international investment. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this excellent program and look forward to maximising the benefits we can bring to the industry from the work it has enabled.”

