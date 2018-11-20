Suspension of trading in AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 20, 2018 to immediately suspend trading in AS "Rīgas kuģu būvētava" shares (RKB1R, ISIN code: LV0000100378).
Trading has been suspended until the publication of a price-sensitive information and has been applied to protect the interests of investors.
