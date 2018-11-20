20/11/2018 18:13:19

TAMMIE JO SHULTS APPEARING AS SPECIAL GUEST AT ANNUAL GALA

Honolulu, HI, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Honolulu, HI

November 19, 2018

Contact:  Gabriel Lennon, 808-441-1009, Gabriel@PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org

 

TAMMIE JO SHULTS APPEARING AS SPECIAL GUEST AT ANNUAL GALA 

Southwest Airlines Captain Tammie Jo Shults will be the special guest at the 12th Annual “For Love of Country” Gala hosted by Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, on December 8, 2018.  The event includes a special tribute to Col. Charles McGee, famed Tuskegee Airman, who turns 99 this year. 

Elissa Lines, Executive Director of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum stated, “We are excited to be hosting Captain Shults who started her aviation career as a Naval Aviator. This will be an exciting evening celebrating patriotism where we will recognize and honor those who have served, and those who continue to serve, courageously and selflessly defending our nation.”

Tammie Jo Shults possessed an early interest in flying, but she faced various obstacles on her path to becoming a military pilot due to her gender. Applying her lifelong trait of perseverance, she eventually became one of the first female F/A-18 Hornet pilots in the United States Navy.  

After concluding her Navy career, she became a pilot for Southwest Airlines. Tammie Jo's incredible history and talent received wide acclaim on April 17, 2018, when she successfully landed a Southwest Boeing 737 after an engine exploded at high altitude, causing multiple system failures and a rapid depressurization. The successful landing of Flight 1380 in Philadelphia saved 148 total lives including passengers and crew.  

Tammie Jo and her husband Dean live in Texas, and Dean also enjoys flying for Southwest Airlines. The couple has two adult children and are committed to living out their faith and serving in their community. They are active in their church and volunteer at a school focusing on at-risk youth.  

For more information about Tammie Jo Shults, please visit www.CaptainShults.com.  

For more information about the gala “For Love Of Country” at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, please visit www.ForLoveofCountryGala.org 

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. It is a sacred battlefield, America’s aviation battlefield. Visitors to the Museum can see remnants from that day of infamy, including the 158-foot tall, red and white iconic Ford Island Control Tower, Hangars 37 and 79, and bullet holes in Hangar 79. Through its preservation and restoration of World War II fighter planes and accompanying artifact in the Museum’s historic hangars, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum shares the story of the vital role aviation played in the winning of World War II, and its continuing role in maintaining America’s freedom.

#####

 

Attachment

Gabriel Lennon

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

808-441-1009

Marketing@PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org

Southwest Airlines Captain Tammie Jo Shults

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
15
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction
5
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:15
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:14
Turkey Chase - Montgomery County’s Largest Thanksgiving Day Race
19:12
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Dycom Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
19:10
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:04
Columbus Gold Becomes a Signatory to the International Cyanide Management Code, and Provides Clarity on European Union Legislation for the Use of Cyanide in Gold Mining
19:00
Virtu Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference Wednesday, December 5, 2018
18:59
M2 SPONSORS LD MICRO EVENT
18:50
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:45
Husky Energy Provides Update on White Rose

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 19:43:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 20:43:29 - 2018-11-20 19:43:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY