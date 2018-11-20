The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC MVES) Executes Distribution Agreement with Cinema Arts for Foreign Sales Motion Picture Representation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. ("MVES") (the "Company") (OTC: MVES) www.themoviestudio.com

The Movie Studio, Inc. is pleased to announce its agreement with Cinema Arts (“Cinema Arts” or “CAE”) for the distribution of The Movie Studio’s feature films for all foreign sales territories. The agreement is the result of successful negotiations between Cinema Arts on and The Movie Studio which took place during the 2018 American Film Market in Santa Monica California from October 31 – November 7, 2018.

Cinema Arts Entertainment attends and exhibits motion pictures at major film markets and festivals. CAE maintains an annual presence at Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, MIP TV, MIPCOM and American Film Market among others. Cinema Arts is a member of AFMA (American Film Market Association) and has over twenty years in the industry developing successful relationships and building distribution channels throughout all major international territories.

According to the agreement, The Movie Studio, Inc. will continue to maintain control of all Domestic United States Distribution Rights to the Company’s motion picture film library not currently licensed. MVES will also maintain control of all Domestic United States Distribution Rights to the Company’s upcoming films currently in production such as “PEGASUS”, “CAUSE AND EFFECT” and “KING OF THE SPORT OF KINGS”.

This agreement will have no affect on The Movie Studio’s current distribution agreements with All Channel Films, Amazon Prime, Comcast XFINITY On Demand, Showtime and other distribution agreements which supersede the new agreement with Cinema Arts.

“In certain territories, especially in Europe, film distribution is an established artform of its own as evidenced by the popularity of the iconic Cannes Film Festival. It has become an integrated part of the culture. Cinema Arts and its longstanding associations with buyers of licensed quality content advances our strategy to establish a global audience for The Movie Studio’s current and upcoming slate of feature films and begins our monetization of the Global Market.” Gordon Scott Venters the CEO of The Movie Studio announced today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit https://themoviestudio.com

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

2598 East Sunrise Blvd.

Suite 2104

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 332-6600

gsv@themoviestudio.com

www.themoviestudio.com