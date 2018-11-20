20/11/2018 12:17:00

The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC MVES) Executes Distribution Agreement with Cinema Arts for Foreign Sales Motion Picture Representation

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. ("MVES") (the "Company") (OTC: MVESwww.themoviestudio.com  

The Movie Studio, Inc. is pleased to announce its agreement with Cinema Arts (“Cinema Arts” or “CAE”) for the distribution of The Movie Studio’s feature films for all foreign sales territories. The agreement is the result of successful negotiations between Cinema Arts on and The Movie Studio which took place during the 2018 American Film Market in Santa Monica California from October 31 – November 7, 2018.

Cinema Arts Entertainment attends and exhibits motion pictures at major film markets and festivals. CAE maintains an annual presence at Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, MIP TV, MIPCOM and American Film Market among others. Cinema Arts is a member of AFMA (American Film Market Association) and has over twenty years in the industry developing successful relationships and building distribution channels throughout all major international territories.

According to the agreement, The Movie Studio, Inc. will continue to maintain control of all Domestic United States Distribution Rights to the Company’s motion picture film library not currently licensed. MVES will also maintain control of all Domestic United States Distribution Rights to the Company’s upcoming films currently in production such as “PEGASUS”, “CAUSE AND EFFECT” and “KING OF THE SPORT OF KINGS”.

This agreement will have no affect on The Movie Studio’s current distribution agreements with All Channel Films, Amazon Prime, Comcast XFINITY On Demand, Showtime and other distribution agreements which supersede the new agreement with Cinema Arts.

“In certain territories, especially in Europe, film distribution is an established artform of its own as evidenced by the popularity of the iconic Cannes Film Festival. It has become an integrated part of the culture. Cinema Arts and its longstanding associations with buyers of licensed quality content advances our strategy to establish a global audience for The Movie Studio’s current and upcoming slate of feature films and begins our monetization of the Global Market.” Gordon Scott Venters the CEO of The Movie Studio announced today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit https://themoviestudio.com

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

2598 East Sunrise Blvd.

Suite 2104

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 332-6600

gsv@themoviestudio.com

www.themoviestudio.com

TheMovieStudio4 Clean_preview.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
31
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
30
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
14
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:40
Trakopolis Enters into Credit Facility with ESW Holdings
12:40
Recent Analysis Shows LiveRamp, Five Point, Corporate Capital Trust, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Lsb Industries, and Telefonica Brasil S.A Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
12:36
Formula Systems Reports the Results of the Third Quarter of 2018 with 22% increase in Net Income Year over Year
12:35
New Research Coverage Highlights Clipper Realty, Stifel Financial, DSP Group, Franklin Covey, BP Midstream Partners LP, and Consol Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
12:35
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) Completes Land Survey For Its First Cryptomining Facility and Provides Shareholder Update
12:30
Bridgeline Digital Partners with AARP International to Launch Longevity Network Website
12:25
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Energizer, Wildhorse Resource Development, L.S. Starrett, Associated Capital Group, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Exterran — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:20
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Image Sensing, Taitron Components, Hill International, Precision Drilling, SilverBow Resources, and Stantec — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:17
The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC MVES) Executes Distribution Agreement with Cinema Arts for Foreign Sales Motion Picture Representation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 12:57:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-20 13:57:25 - 2018-11-20 12:57:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY