20/11/2018 14:15:00

Trademark Secured and Defended For Apple Rush Brand

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTCPink:APRU) announce two separate but related matters of importance:

  1. Apple Rush became an owner of the trademark officially on 11/7/2018. An assignment agreement was reached and reported to the United States Patent and Trademark Offices. The link to the current recorded assignment is https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/q?db=tm&qt=sno&reel=&frame=&sno=78800553.

The backup documents are located at https://assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/assignment-tm-6477-0830.pdf.

  1. Apple Rush Company, Inc. (APRU)  announces that the Company has successfully secured and defended the trademark Apple Rush. The Company along with trademark co-owner Corr Brands, Inc. filed a Notice to Cancel of the mark Juice Rush applied for by Hershey Creamery Company.  The cancelation of the mark became official by a default by Hershey for failure to respond.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU, said: “We successfully negotiated the transfer and defense of the Trademark for the benefit of all shareholders.  It is evidenced by the assignment proof on the USTPO website.  This filing and the result of the defense of the trademark juice rush help assure the exclusive use of brand name while national and international expansion efforts proceed.”

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc. 

The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through it’s subsidiary APRU, LLC is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry.  As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.

About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 ext 2

