20/11/2018 17:23:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
19 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 20

20 November 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 156,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.570p The highest price paid per share was 431.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.150p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0174% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 407,620,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 894,973,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Gemma Cornish                                                                              01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

1649427.85 08:18:12
1424427.30 08:20:15
1559426.50 08:20:28
238428.60 08:26:49
793428.60 08:26:49
337428.60 08:26:49
79428.25 08:28:57
385428.25 08:28:57
880428.25 08:28:57
1000428.50 08:31:51
371428.50 08:31:51
1368428.90 08:33:40
1424428.35 08:34:21
1423429.60 08:38:03
276428.30 08:45:07
666428.30 08:45:07
515428.30 08:45:07
1405429.20 08:51:22
215429.30 08:53:39
666429.30 08:53:39
771429.30 08:56:11
1034428.20 09:00:00
372428.20 09:00:00
9428.50 09:10:44
21428.50 09:10:51
706428.40 09:11:11
303428.40 09:11:11
415428.40 09:11:11
536429.50 09:13:51
607429.50 09:13:51
369429.50 09:13:51
1465430.55 09:27:03
1565431.00 09:38:58
238430.55 09:41:56
988430.55 09:41:56
277430.55 09:41:56
201430.05 09:44:03
1427430.05 09:44:03
1433429.20 09:50:00
1209428.75 09:57:24
666429.15 10:02:11
119429.15 10:02:11
667429.15 10:02:11
161429.15 10:02:11
413428.55 10:12:42
1106428.55 10:12:42
100428.25 10:13:44
200428.25 10:13:44
302428.25 10:13:44
866428.10 10:15:16
527427.95 10:17:32
860427.95 10:17:32
509429.35 10:25:43
653429.35 10:25:43
354429.35 10:25:43
429429.20 10:26:32
751429.20 10:26:32
330429.20 10:26:32
1473428.75 10:32:26
1504428.30 10:39:01
48428.30 10:40:35
655428.30 10:44:43
429428.30 10:44:43
425428.30 10:44:43
916428.10 10:51:51
722428.10 10:51:51
1034428.40 10:57:20
497428.40 10:57:20
658428.65 11:09:47
879428.65 11:09:47
1349429.20 11:16:39
295429.20 11:16:39
162428.65 11:19:51
404428.65 11:20:36
290428.65 11:20:36
653428.65 11:20:36
1337428.00 11:28:55
500428.05 11:33:33
1636429.25 11:38:12
307429.30 11:40:41
1036429.30 11:40:41
819429.20 11:48:18
650429.20 11:48:18
1555428.55 11:54:15
1400428.85 12:03:12
1435428.50 12:07:45
124428.25 12:15:31
586428.25 12:15:31
858428.25 12:15:31
1469426.40 12:22:55
295426.05 12:29:18
1088426.05 12:29:19
1526425.75 12:39:12
1022426.20 12:46:30
619426.20 12:46:30
1352426.10 12:53:52
500425.15 12:57:52
1588424.85 13:02:02
1428424.50 13:08:08
1429425.25 13:15:40
1409425.80 13:22:09
837425.75 13:27:19
732425.75 13:27:19
627424.95 13:30:25
1353425.25 13:37:27
380425.30 13:39:43
1060425.30 13:39:43
1106424.15 13:42:47
249424.15 13:42:47
1447424.20 13:48:04
1352424.10 13:54:44
534423.80 13:58:13
605423.80 13:58:13
252423.80 13:58:13
333423.95 14:02:41
1084423.95 14:02:41
1524423.65 14:06:09
1386423.30 14:11:14
670423.70 14:17:53
682423.70 14:17:53
266423.95 14:21:43
1256423.95 14:21:43
1418424.40 14:25:48
611423.85 14:29:57
367423.85 14:29:57
376423.85 14:29:57
1429424.15 14:33:36
1935427.20 14:41:03
793427.10 14:41:50
636427.10 14:41:50
1358426.50 14:44:16
1367426.35 14:47:23
1160425.40 14:51:00
335425.40 14:51:00
732425.45 14:56:01
707425.45 14:56:01
1333425.20 14:59:09
500425.30 14:59:09
954425.30 14:59:09
1624424.95 15:06:37
134424.80 15:09:19
1034424.80 15:09:19
197424.80 15:09:19
322423.55 15:12:23
600423.55 15:12:23
587423.55 15:12:23
1050423.65 15:18:32
355423.65 15:18:32
781423.15 15:19:10
606423.15 15:19:10
64423.15 15:19:10
1103424.40 15:22:08
316424.40 15:22:08
1442425.15 15:24:52
1551424.65 15:27:19
1427425.20 15:31:52
187424.15 15:35:07
731424.15 15:35:07
476424.15 15:35:07
1012424.25 15:39:54
199424.25 15:39:54
217424.25 15:39:54
1544424.55 15:42:33
1341424.65 15:44:42
1653425.20 15:50:01
33425.20 15:50:01
1483425.20 15:50:01
500426.15 15:54:29
200426.20 15:54:29
1403426.10 15:54:48
900426.10 15:54:48
473426.15 15:54:48
81425.95 16:00:06
124425.95 16:00:06
245425.95 16:00:06
381425.85 16:01:22
78425.85 16:01:22
65425.85 16:01:22
182425.85 16:01:22
299425.85 16:01:28
65425.85 16:01:28
66425.85 16:01:28
157425.85 16:01:28
1512425.75 16:01:49
1559425.30 16:03:24
840425.25 16:06:24
10425.25 16:06:24
500425.25 16:06:24
1000425.05 16:07:39
500425.05 16:07:39
88425.05 16:07:40
157425.05 16:11:41
422425.10 16:11:41
303425.10 16:11:41
286425.30 16:13:11
1589425.15 16:13:11
411425.40 16:14:58
500425.20 16:15:41
69425.20 16:15:41
900425.10 16:16:24
422425.10 16:16:24
184425.10 16:16:24
1603424.80 16:18:03
1150425.00 16:20:04
284425.00 16:20:04
900425.05 16:21:32
280424.55 16:22:47
167424.55 16:22:47
1337424.55 16:22:47

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:23 E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
09 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
Freddie Mac Prices Second Agency Credit Insurance Structure AFRM Transaction

Related stock quotes

Rightmove PLC ORD 1P 428.05 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:30
Stryker to participate in Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
17:29
ReMode’s Debut Year Brings Together Over 1,000 Attendees: Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation With Inaugural ReMode Fashion Awards
17:23
Transaction in Own Shares
17:18
NATIONAL AIDS MEMORIAL TO OBSERVE WORLD AIDS DAY WITH EVENTS HONORING VOICES OF HOPE WHOSE STORIES HAVE INSPIRED REMEMBRANCE, HEALING AND PROMISE FOR THE FUTURE
17:18
Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Manufacturer Orion Presents at LD Micro Dec. 5th in Los Angeles and Singular Research Conf. Dec. 13th in San Francisco
17:17
Holding(s) in Company
17:16
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADNT, SFIX, AQUA, EIX and ATUS
17:16
Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting and Proposes Ordinary Share Capital Increase to Raise Approximately CHF 50 Million
17:14
IPsoft launches 1Bank: The first Out of Box Conversational Banking with Amelia, the most human AI

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 17:46:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-20 18:46:58 - 2018-11-20 17:46:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY