20/11/2018 14:15:00

TuanChe Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuanChe Limited ("TC" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,600,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at ﻿US$7.80 per ADS. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading today under the symbol “TC.” Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

The total offering size is US$20.28 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their options to purchase up to an additional 390,000 ADSs. The underwriter options are exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus.

Maxim Group LLC and AMTD Global Markets Limited are acting as the joint book-running managers of this offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Maxim Group LLC

Attn: Prospectus Group

405 Lexington Avenue,

New York, New York 10174,

United States of America

Email: syndicate@maximgrp.com

AMTD Global Markets Limited

Attn:  Prospectus Group

23/F-25/F Nexxus Building,

41 Connaught Road Central,

Hong Kong

Email: prospectus@amtdgroup.com

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, ranking third in terms of both volume and GMV of new automobiles sold in 2017, according to the iResearch report. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe has achieved rapid growth in its business by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe’s demand-side precision search platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir.tuanche.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Cheng

Investor Relations

Email: ir@tuanche.com

Tel: +86 10 6398 4292

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
30
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
14
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
14
18 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS aktionærer ..... her bud på omsætning og overskud ... lånt fra andet forum.... sad lidt og v..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Adacel to Feature Support Services at I/ITSEC 2018
2
Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announce launch of reSET® for treatment of patients with Substance Use Disorder
3
EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AND VALNEVA REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS FOR THEIR VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST THE ZIKA VIRUS
4
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. on Behalf of Investors – NSANY

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:26
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
14:25
Electra Meccanica Appoints the Honourable Jack Austin to Board of Directors
14:24
MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
14:20
Auris Medical Announces Results of Pre-IND Meeting With FDA For AM-201 Program in Olanzapine-Induced Weight Gain
14:17
Quest Solution Reports $42M in Revenue for First Nine Months of 2018
14:15
Trademark Secured and Defended For Apple Rush Brand
14:15
TuanChe Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
14:15
Oritani Financial Corp. Announces $0.15 Special Dividend
14:07
Galaxy Next Generation Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Technology Sales Up 117% Over Q4 Fiscal 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 November 2018 14:45:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-20 15:45:36 - 2018-11-20 14:45:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY