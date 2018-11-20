20/11/2018 19:00:00

Virtu Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference Wednesday, December 5, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets, announced today that Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Molluso, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed at www.virtu.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients. As a market maker, Virtu provides deep liquidity that helps to create more efficient markets around the world. Our market structure expertise, broad diversification, and execution technology enables us to provide competitive bids and offers in over 25,000 securities, at over 235 venues, in 36 countries worldwide.

