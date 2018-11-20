20/11/2018 15:30:00

XSport Global Inc., Announces the Development of Advanced, DNA-based Health and Wellness Testing Services

FitLinkDNA to Provide Athletes with a Comprehensive Genetic Roadmap to Better Workouts, Endurance and Performance

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- XSport Global, Inc.(OTCQB: XSPT) (“XSport Global” or the “Company”), a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, today announced the rapid development of FitLinkDNA.  

FitLinkDNA is newest and most technologically advanced way for athletes to train, compete and perform at their full capacity. This service will initially include a set of comprehensive digital reports, that will become the athletes’ digital blueprint—allowing them to develop a tailored, personalized, wellness regimen. FitLinkDNA is a genetic dashboard that catalogues the body’s genetic composition, allowing athletes to personalize their workouts based on their individual bodily makeup. 

Genetic testing is the future. The overall global market for genetic testing is estimated to grow to over $22 billion by 2024, according to research published by Global Market Insights, Inc. As research and technology continues to advance at record-breaking paces, the market for testing will continue to grow.  

Hank Duschlag, XSport Global Director and Founder of Headtrainer, stated, “Athletes must take a more personalized approach to overall fitness, health, wellness and other aspects of performance. FitLinkDNA will detail all aspects of an individual’s strength, recovery, metabolics, cardiovascular, nutrition, diet, overall endurance, muscle formation indicators and more. These reports unleash the athlete’s total performance approach, as well as expose the overall risk factors they may face.”   

“By knowing your own body on the genetic level, athletes can attain peak performance,” said Robert Finigan, Chief Executive Officer of XSport Global. “FitLinkDNA is solution oriented and the most advanced technology in the space, allowing someone to tailor their workout based on their personal genetic strengths and weaknesses.” 

Mr. Finigan added, “Decoding the human genome is one of the most significant undertakings that has ever been mounted in the history of science. DNA sequencing has revolutionized our understanding of the human genome and provided insights that were beyond comprehension just ten years ago. By taking it a step further and using that knowledge to provide real solutions to genetic level problems, the Company is working to monetize advanced technology and its applications in one of the most high-growth, highest-grossing global industries ever.”

To advance the technology, XSport selected a state-of-the-art laboratory, whose mission is to promote positive change in people’s lives through advanced and affordable genetic testing services. The DNA testing Lab houses the latest, cutting-edge technology in the DNA and Genetic Testing sector. All genetic testing is conducted in-house at the facility’s CLIA-certified, CAP accredited laboratory. Unlike competitors, the Lab does not outsource services, always guaranteeing the best quality and testing standards.

 The service is expected to be commercially available to consumers in early 2019, and will retail for approximately $199. For more information, please visit www.xsportglobal.com

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc.(OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Our flagship company HeadTrainer, Inc was established to create, develop, promote, market, produce, and distribute online/mobile application cognitive training tools initially intended for the youth, millennial, and adult sports markets. The mobile platform was designed and developed in careful coordination with a team of professionals from the fields of science and medicine, and world-class athletes from a variety of sports. Visit www.xsportglobal.comand www.headtrainer.comfor more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “would” or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company’s go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the XSport Global Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global’s actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global’s actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

TraDigitalIR 

Media Relations:

Sean Leous 

212 389 9782 x102

sean@tradigitalir.com 

Investor Relations:

Chris Farmelo

212 389 9782 x103

farmelo@tradigitalir.com

