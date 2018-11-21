21/11/2018 18:12:54

10,249 Cans of Food Donated by OnTrac to St. Vincent de Paul

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company serving the Western United States, bypassed their annual goal of 8,000 cans and hit a new milestone. OnTrac exceeded the 10,249 canned food mark for the 11th annual 102.5 KNIX Million Can Crusade, which helped to raise 2,387,965 cans of food in total for St. Vincent de Paul. Each year the goal of Million Can Crusade is to collect one million cans of food for hungry families during the holiday season. With the $2,000 donation at the event kickoff, which is equivalent to 20,000 cans of food, OnTrac donated a total of 30,249 cans of food.

The month of November is dedicated to the Million Can Crusade and helping those in need. Starting on November 1st, OnTrac employees at the Corporate Headquarters and two Phoenix facilities collect canned food until the finale event on November 21st. The night before the finale event, OnTrac employees came together to load the 10,249 cans of food into an OnTrac truck for the delivery at the 102.5 KNIX Million Can Crusade finale where they delivered the cans to St. Vincent de Paul.

“We are grateful for partners like OnTrac who support our mission, especially around the holidays, when the needs are greater than ever,” said St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director Steve Zabilski. “Their support helps us fill thousands of food boxes for hungry families, who otherwise would have nowhere else to turn for help.”

Additional information about St. Vincent de Paul and the people they help is as follows:

  • Last year, St. Vincent de Paul’s volunteers delivered over 400,000 food boxes to hungry individuals and families.

  • Every day, St. Vincent de Paul’s central kitchen prepares over 4,000 nourishing hot meals.

  • St. Vincent de Paul operates five dining rooms across metro Phoenix, from Mesa to downtown Phoenix to El Mirage.

  • According to the Association of Arizona Food Banks, about 1 in 5 Arizonans struggle with food insecurity.

Please visit https://ow.ly/uejl30mGZiO for the digital media kit including photos, and other OnTrac informational documents.

About OnTrac: OnTrac specializes in logistics services throughout the eight western area states, an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991, and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. In 2014, OnTrac launched DirectPost, and became the first logistics company to offer a USPS Package Consolidation Service. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and is integrated with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. The OnTrac logistics network is comprised of three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger and international.  For more information on overnight services, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com. For more information on messenger services, call 888.334.5001 or visit ontracmessenger.com. For more information on international services, call 800.628.4868 or visit ontracinternational.com.

Media Contact:

Katrina Fox| OnTrac

602-333-4579 | kfox@ontrac.com

