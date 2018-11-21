A New SECU Member Services Support Center Brings Job Opportunities to Rocky Mount!

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) President and CEO Mike Lord, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and SECU Advisory Board volunteers, staff, and member-owners were in Rocky Mount this morning to celebrate the opening of the new SECU Member Services Support Center (MSSC). The Ribbon Cutting and Open House celebration also drew many state and local dignitaries, including Rocky Mount Mayor David W. Combs. The MSSC facility expands the presence of SECU in Rocky Mount, which includes three branch locations and numerous CashPoints® ATMs. The facility will provide 24-hour, seven-day-a-week member support via phone and internet, while fostering growth for the area. The MSSC facility will eventually provide up to 160 jobs and career opportunities for local citizens.

While many companies outsource call center support, SECU keeps those jobs local, providing services through numerous North Carolina-based branch locations and operations centers. During the past fiscal year, Support Center staff responded to over 3.9 million calls – high demand for “around the clock” support. With local branch offices in all 100 counties, SECU currently employs more than 6,700 staff, and is listed by the North Carolina Department of Commerce as one of the state’s top 25 largest private employers.

“North Carolina is home for State Employees’ Credit Union, and the new Member Services Support Center is our most recent investment in Rocky Mount and our state. The Support Center will benefit our members; the jobs will benefit Rocky Mount and North Carolina,” said Mr. Lord. “The facility reflects our commitment to making positive impacts in our communities through job creation and economic growth, while expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of SECU’s more than 2.3 million members.”

“From partnering with our annual School Supply Drives to serving thousands of state employees and their families every day, SECU is invested in helping our state and its people thrive,” Governor Cooper said. “This new Support Center will create good jobs and help SECU serve even more North Carolinians.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 265 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org.

