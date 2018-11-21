Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Related content The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o.. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN A..

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at https://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 28, 2018 Format: Fireside Chat & One-on-One Forum, No Company Presentation Speakers: John Morici, CFO Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager Conference: Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference Date: Tuesday, December 4, 2018 Presentation: 8:15 A.M. – 8:45 A.M. GMT Speakers: John Morici, CFO Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

About Align Technology, Inc. Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact Madelyn Homick Shannon Mangum Henderson Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc. (408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803 mhomick@aligntech.com align@ethoscommunication.com