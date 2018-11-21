21/11/2018 13:30:00

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at https://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Format: Fireside Chat & One-on-One Forum, No Company Presentation
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference: Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Presentation: 8:15 A.M. – 8:45 A.M. GMT
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact

 

Press Contact

Madelyn Homick Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com align@ethoscommunication.com

 

Align_Digital_Primary.jpg

Align Technology Inc 210.10 0.0% Stock price unchanged

