Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within KemPharm, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Exela Technologies, Intec Pharma, Cerecor, and Chiasma — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), and Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), and Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

KEMPHARM, INC. (KMPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

KemPharm's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.73 and is expected to report on April 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (BLPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bellerophon Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.52 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (XELA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exela Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Exela Technologies reported revenue of $383.03MM vs $338.39MM (up 13.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$2.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exela Technologies reported revenue of $1,152.32MM vs $789.93MM (up 45.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.08 vs -$0.75. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.14 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTEC PHARMA LTD. (NTEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intec Pharma's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.94 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CERECOR INC. (CERC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cerecor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cerecor reported revenue of $4.07MM vs $25.04MM (down 83.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.71 vs $0.52. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cerecor reported revenue of $27.81MM vs $1.15MM (up 2,312.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs -$1.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.34 and is expected to report on April 1st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CHIASMA, INC. (CHMA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chiasma's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

